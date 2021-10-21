CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Editorial: Court affirms 'qualified immunity,' lending new urgency to police reform laws

By St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

In a disappointing postscript to 2020’s summer of racial reckoning, the U.S. Supreme Court this week unanimously reaffirmed the doctrine of “qualified immunity,” which shields police from lawsuits for wrongdoing against citizens. The fact that the normally divided justices all came together on the wrong side of this issue...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Related
Denver Post

Guest commentary: U.S. Supreme Court has chance to affirm citizens’ right to record police

From civilian cell phones to bodycam footage, recording police performing their duties has become one of the most common and effective ways to publicize abuses of power. But for millions of Americans, their right to film police officers has been severely jeopardized due to a deeply misguided federal court ruling in Denver from earlier this year. To enshrine this fundamental First Amendment right, a broad, bipartisan coalition is now urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn this decision.
DENVER, CO
Slate

The Supreme Court’s Role in Police Violence

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Dean Erwin Chemerinsky of Berkeley Law School at the University of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Telegraph

New York's police reform debate builds following SCOTUS rulings

ALBANY – Nationwide, advocates pushing to end certain civil protections for public officials are turning their attention to a New York bill. The shift comes after federal lawmakers gave up on police reform negotiations last month, and after two U.S. Supreme Court rulings siding with police officers this week curbed speculation that the tribunal itself was reversing course on its “qualified immunity” doctrine.
ALBANY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Reform#Qualified Immunity#Lawsuits#The U S Supreme Court
Slate

The Supreme Court Deals a Harsh, Unanimous Blow to Police Reform

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to police reform in two unanimous decisions on Monday shielding officers from lawsuits accusing them of illegal brutality. Both rulings endorse a nearly insurmountable version of qualified immunity, the doctrine that protects police and other state officials from suit, raising the bar even higher for victims of unconstitutional conduct. The rulings are a major setback for the campaign to rein in qualified immunity and a clear signal that a majority of the court remains eager to protect violent officers from accountability.
CONGRESS & COURTS
pncguam.com

Guam Supreme Court affirms drug conviction

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Guam, in an opinion authored by Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido and joined by Justice Robert J. Torres and Justice Katherine A. Maraman, decided the appeal in the case of People v. Song, 2021 Guam 14. Defendant-Appellant Jayson Francisco Song appealed from his convictions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Reason.com

Qualified Immunity Reform Stalls in the States—and in the Supreme Court

Nationwide protests against police abuses in the wake of the death of George Floyd raised hopes that the resulting backlash could lead to the abolition of qualified immunity, a pernicious judicially created legal doctrine that shields law enforcement officers and government officials from most liability for violating constitutional rights. Qualified immunity makes many government officials immune from civil suits for violating constitutional and statutory rights in the course of performing their duties unless they have violated "clearly established" law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Teen Vogue

The Shadow Docket: How Supreme Court Conservatives Are Manipulating Justice

On September 1, the Supreme Court allowed Texas’s SB 8 to go into effect. This law, which Justice Sonia Sotomayor called “a breathtaking act of defiance — of the Constitution, of [the Supreme] Court’s precedents, and of the rights of women seeking abortions throughout Texas,” allows anyone to sue abortion providers in Texas if they assist in performing abortions after the six-week mark of pregnancy. This ruling was roundly criticized by the public and four justices in dissent: Chief Justice John Roberts, plus justices Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, and Elena Kagan. In her dissent, Kagan wrote that the “ruling illustrates just how far the Court’s ‘shadow docket’ decisions may depart from the usual principles of appellate process.” By doing so, she added her voice to the crowd criticizing how this conservative Court has used its shadow docket to destabilize American law and force conservative outcomes on the public in the dead of night.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Voice

Police qualified immunity quickly can diminish rights

You think you’ve got rights? Think again. All of those freedoms we cherish, the ones enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, the ones that affirm our right to free speech and assembly, due process, privacy, bodily integrity, the right to not have police seize our property without a warrant, or search and detain us without probable cause, amount to nothing when the government and its agents are allowed to disregard those prohibitions on government overreach at will.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

‘The impact is catastrophic’: Justice Sotomayor sounds alarm on Supreme Court refusal to block abortion law

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has warned that the impact of the high court’s latest refusal to block a ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy in Texas is “catastrophic”.The nation’s high court agreed to fast track a review of the law, with the court beginning arguments in the case on 1 November. But the ban will remain in effect, the court ruled on 22 October.Justice Sotomayor wrote in a seven-page opinion that she “cannot capture the totality of this harm in these pages” and criticised the court’s apparent flattening of constitutional rights protected under the landmark...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NJ.com

The verdict is in: Bail reform works | Editorial

We heard a lot of doomsday predictions when New Jersey got rid of cash bail four years ago. Lobbyists for the bail industry and some in law enforcement claimed this would create crime sprees – that if we released people, they’d go on wild rampages after a few hours in lockup, or fail to show up in court without being chased down by Dog the Bounty Hunter.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court rulings always include the perspective of a white male, but often exclude viewpoints of Black and Latina justices

In recent decades, much progress has been made in diversifying the Supreme Court. While only white males served as justices for more than 175 years, the court now includes three female justices, one Black and one Latina justice. Despite the increased diversity, however, the court’s voting rules often exclude minority viewpoints. Like most other courts, the Supreme Court decides its cases by a majority vote. If at least five of the nine justices agree on a resolution, they are able to determine the court’s decision and impose their preferred outcome. If other justices disagree, they cannot ensure that their views are taken...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy