Glendale shuts out Jeff City 7-0

SPRINGFILED, Mo–Boys high school soccer Wednesday night Glendale was looking for its 19th win of the season against Jefferson City.

And this was all Falcons, Glendale’s Alex Spence with a nice pass to Andrei Balanean, it’s 1-nothing.

The Falcons strike again, Jesus Martinez’s shot is deflected, then goes right through the Jeff City keeper’s hands and in, it’s 2-nothing.

It was 3-nothing when Glendale scores again, thie time the pass bounces right to the foot of Carson Tittsworth, he shoots and scores, 4-nothing.

And Glendale shuts out Jefferson City 7-nil.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.