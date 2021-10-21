CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale shuts out Jeff City 7-0

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

SPRINGFILED, Mo–Boys high school soccer Wednesday night Glendale was looking for its 19th win of the season against Jefferson City.

And this was all Falcons, Glendale’s Alex Spence with a nice pass to Andrei Balanean, it’s 1-nothing.

The Falcons strike again, Jesus Martinez’s shot is deflected, then goes right through the Jeff City keeper’s hands and in, it’s 2-nothing.

It was 3-nothing when Glendale scores again, thie time the pass bounces right to the foot of Carson Tittsworth, he shoots and scores, 4-nothing.

And Glendale shuts out Jefferson City 7-nil.

