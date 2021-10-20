CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Pro Bono and Community Service: More Than Just ‘the Right Thing to Do’

By Gloria R. Melunis
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI keenly remember my ears popping as I ascended to the 50th floor of the Comcast Center, my anxiety level climbing with each passing floor. It was the summer after my first year...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Pride In The Workplace: Dozens Of Companies, Large And Small, Welcome Hundreds Seeking Work To LGBTQ Job Fair On Long Island

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 1 in 10 LGBTQ people in the United States experienced workplace discrimination last year, everything from sexual harassment to physical attacks. On Wednesday, dozens of businesses claiming a commitment to doing the right thing welcomed hundreds of job seekers to apply for work with their companies, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported. Jason Freeman of Mount Sinai didn’t know what to expect when he signed in and registered for the first-ever LGBTQ Job Fair on Long Island. He was blown away. “I think it’s a great day to be alive. Twenty years ago, when I was coming of age, this sort...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
Elkhart Truth

Pro Bono attorney services forge strong Pa. communities

Every year, the last week of October is the national celebration of "Pro Bono" — no-cost legal service — for communities with limited access to legal resources. Local organizations and attorneys are staunch supporters of the effort, often from behind the scenes. The Pro Bono program initially launched in 2009...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
Brenham Banner-Press

Pro Bono attorney services forge strong Pa. communities

Every year, the last week of October is the national celebration of "Pro Bono" — no-cost legal service — for communities with limited access to legal resources. Local organizations and attorneys are staunch supporters of the effort, often from behind the scenes. The Pro Bono program initially launched in 2009...
LAW
atchisonglobenow.com

Pro Bono attorney services forge strong Pa. communities

Every year, the last week of October is the national celebration of "Pro Bono" — no-cost legal service — for communities with limited access to legal resources. Local organizations and attorneys are staunch supporters of the effort, often from behind the scenes. The Pro Bono program initially launched in 2009...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy