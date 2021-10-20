Pro Bono and Community Service: More Than Just ‘the Right Thing to Do’

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 1 in 10 LGBTQ people in the United States experienced workplace discrimination last year, everything from sexual harassment to physical attacks. On Wednesday, dozens of businesses claiming a commitment to doing the right thing welcomed hundreds of job seekers to apply for work with their companies, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported. Jason Freeman of Mount Sinai didn’t know what to expect when he signed in and registered for the first-ever LGBTQ Job Fair on Long Island. He was blown away. “I think it’s a great day to be alive. Twenty years ago, when I was coming of age, this sort...

