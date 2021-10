CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Club at Glenmore hosted the Inaugural Golf for Tech Tournament to benefit the Charlottesville Business Innovation Council. All tournament proceeds go to help fund the CBIC’s mission to educate, advocate and celebrate our area's tech and innovative entrepreneurs. The Club at Glenmore has been hosting benefit tournaments for local organizations throughout the year, club golf pro Frank Holly said they're proud to serve the community in this way.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO