CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

2 Chicago police officers accidentally shot amid ‘struggle’ in Lyons

By Glenn Marshall, WGN Web Desk
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Utt9a_0cXoeEV400

CHICAGO — Two police officers were injured in an accidental shooting in suburban Lyons.

Around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1200 block of South Lake Shore, police said Chicago police officers observed a car that got a “plate reader hit” regarding a homicide investigation.

Officers followed the vehicle to the 8050 block of West Ogden Avenue, in Lyons, to a Citgo gas station. CPD Supt. David Brown said when police attempted to arrest the suspects, a struggle ensued.

Brown said both officers suffered gunshot wounds to the arm. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

“One of our officers who has his handgun out during the struggle has an accidental discharge of his weapon, likely striking two of our officers,” Brown said.

The bullet went through one of the officer’s arms and entered another officer’s shoulder.

Authorities rushed the wounded officers to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn. Both officers were later transferred to Loyola Medical Center.

Two suspects, a male and a female, were taken into custody. Additionally, authorities recovered a gun at the scene and said no threat remains to the community.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Rih3_0cXoeEV400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mfXZ_0cXoeEV400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlDRD_0cXoeEV400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHqfs_0cXoeEV400
    Chicago police officers wait outside MacNeal Hospital after two CPD officers were shot in Lyons.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Police fatally shoot sword-wielding man in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois police officer shot and killed a man after he approached officers with a Samurai sword raised over his head and pointed the weapon at them, police said. The shooting early Monday in DeKalb came after a woman called police to report that a man inside a home had […]
DEKALB, IL
WGN News

Afternoon shooting in Humboldt Park injures man, woman

CHICAGO — A shooting Sunday afternoon in Humboldt Park seriously injured two people. According to police, just before 1 p.m., a man and woman were in a vehicle on the 100 block of N. Kedzie, just north of Washington, when shots rang. The vehicle eventually crashed near the 3200 block of W. Chicago. Ambulances transported […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lyons, IL
City
Berwyn, IL
Lyons, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Police union continuing to put heat on city to drop vaccine mandate

CHICAGO — In his latest attempt to try and force the city’s hand, the FOP president is asking any Chicago police officer who is defying the vaccine mandate to show up at CPD headquarters. The head of the police union is also threatening alderman who don’t side with him. The police department says about 70% […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sheriff: Newly ID’d Gacy victim’s death was news to family

When the discovery of more than two dozen bodies stashed under John Wayne Gacy’s house near Chicago was making headlines all over the world in the late 1970s, Francis Wayne Alexander’s family in North Carolina didn’t think much of it. The way they saw it, Alexander had cut off communication with them because he wanted […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Illinois police officer dies after shooting near St. Louis

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — A police officer was shot to death Tuesday by a man at a gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis, authorities said. Trooper Jayme Bufford with Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The officer was shot at around […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

22-year-old man shot to death in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood Monday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing in the street in the 1400 block of West 60th Street at approximately 10:47 a.m. when a gunman inside a red Dodge Charger fired shots, striking the man multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
WGN News

Police investigating homicide in Sauk Village

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — Police are investigating the death of a man in Sauk Village. According to police, officers responded to a house alarm in the 2000 block of 216th Court around 11:24 a.m. Monday, and discovered a middle-aged man who was unresponsive. The man was transported to Saint Margaret’s Hospital in Dyer, Indiana where […]
SAUK VILLAGE, IL
WGN News

Two Chicago teens shot during attempted robbery of gaming console

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot during an attempted robbery in the city’s Dunning community area Saturday night, according to police. Police said a 29-year-old man was contacted by a 15-year-old boy and 19-year-old man in regards to a gaming console the 29-year-old man had posted for sale online. The three individuals agreed to meet […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Shooting#Citgo#Macneal Hospital#Loyola Medical Center#Cpd#Wgn Tv
WGN News

20-year-old Loyola University student missing from Palos Park

CHICAGO — The family of a 20-year-old Loyola University student is concerned that she is missing. Eva Pillado was last with her family at 11 a.m. Monday at her home in Palos Park. Initial investigation shows Pillado’s cellphone was turned off at 11 p.m. Monday evening. She is described as a white female about 5 […]
PALOS PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Judge sets final ground rules for Rittenhouse trial evidence

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge laid out the final ground rules Monday on what evidence will be allowed when Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial next week for shooting three people during a protest against police brutality, ruling he’ll permit testimony from the defense’s use-of-force expert and on how police welcomed Rittenhouse and others carrying guns […]
WGN News

Another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified

CHICAGO (AP) — A North Carolina man who moved to Chicago was one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s, authorities said Monday. Francis Wayne Alexander would have been 21 or 22 years old when Gacy killed him sometime between early 1976 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Hearing may settle use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge may decide at a hearing Monday whether use-of-force experts can testify at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year. The hearing is likely the last before Rittenhouse goes on trial Nov. 1 for the shootings that came during chaotic demonstrations in […]
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

WGN News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy