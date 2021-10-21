2 Chicago police officers accidentally shot amid ‘struggle’ in Lyons

CHICAGO — Two police officers were injured in an accidental shooting in suburban Lyons.

Around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1200 block of South Lake Shore, police said Chicago police officers observed a car that got a “plate reader hit” regarding a homicide investigation.

Officers followed the vehicle to the 8050 block of West Ogden Avenue, in Lyons, to a Citgo gas station. CPD Supt. David Brown said when police attempted to arrest the suspects, a struggle ensued.

Brown said both officers suffered gunshot wounds to the arm. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

“One of our officers who has his handgun out during the struggle has an accidental discharge of his weapon, likely striking two of our officers,” Brown said.

The bullet went through one of the officer’s arms and entered another officer’s shoulder.

Authorities rushed the wounded officers to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn. Both officers were later transferred to Loyola Medical Center.

Two suspects, a male and a female, were taken into custody. Additionally, authorities recovered a gun at the scene and said no threat remains to the community.







Chicago police officers wait outside MacNeal Hospital after two CPD officers were shot in Lyons.

