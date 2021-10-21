As cliché as it is to spit over a flip of Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day,” this decision just fits Kev Kash’s slice of life raps. For the last couple of months, the smooth-talking Michigan rapper has been giving us a glimpse at his day-to-day with each new single. On “Good Day,” Kev is simultaneously fatalistic and optimistic; he rolls out of bed at midday and immediately contemplates if today could be his last, but he’s comforted by the knowledge that his friends will take care of his kids if anything were to happen. Kev finds the good in any bad situation: “My kids getting some new toys if I make this ride,” he coldly raps. He takes the ups and downs as they come as he tries to make it back to his bed, and then he does it all again when he wakes up the next day.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO