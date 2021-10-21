CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chameleon

By Philip Sherburne
 5 days ago
Anthony Naples kicked off his debut album with a fakeout. The New York producer had made his name in 2012, at just 22, with an effervescent house jam that was ranked among the year’s best dance music, and he wasted no time in reinforcing his club bona fides with a string...

Wayfinder

Taylor Vick’s records as Boy Scouts are easy to enjoy and even easier to underrate. Her songs move at an ambling pace; the clean-toned guitars pulse gently and the snares are tapped, while her voice never rises above a murmur. If a song from her latest album, Wayfinder, suddenly began playing out loud in a library, no one would raise an eyebrow.
Eternal Home

Fire-Toolz’s work has always felt designed for life indoors. Listening to Chicago producer Angel Marcloid’s psychedelic splatters of new age, prog metal, vaporwave, and digital noise captures the distinct feeling of growing up online, with the entire history of recorded music just a keyboard click away. As with similarly minded artists like Galen Tipton and 100 gecs, Marcloid depicts the internet as a place where leaping between genres is as easy as switching tabs, the line between “good” and “bad” taste is all but meaningless, and you can let your personal soundtrack get as weird as you want from the safety of your headphones. The internet often acts as an incubator for our hyper-specific tastes to develop unfettered, a place for personal expression to take on wild new forms as we find our own niche communities that accept us. Marcloid’s music incorporates that boundless freedom and unleashes it like a modern take on an epic, confessional GeoCities blog post, full of typos and spinning unicorn clipart.
Juno

Remi Wolf’s musical and lyrical language speaks in zany technicolor. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter opened “Doctor,” the first song on her 2019 debut EP You’re a Dog!, by promising, “I’d literally pee outside for you on Hollywood Boulevard.” Last year, Wolf released a follow-up, I’m Allergic to Dogs!, and notched her biggest hit to date with “Photo ID,” an ironic quarantine-era anthem (“Inside, that’s where we can be free!”) with a surreal, hyper-saturated animated video. On her new full-length, Juno, she hones her scatterbrained Californian pop into an effervescent, hook-filled record that flirts with weighty emotions but often swerves for the safety of a joke.
A Tear in the Fabric of Life

If Knocked Loose haven’t been subject to much critical analysis, that’s just an occupational hazard of the kind of gut-level metalcore the quintet play here: the guitars churn out either dyspeptic, detuned chug or octave-shifted panic chords. Vocalist Bryan Garris is a one-man Milgram experiment, shrieking like he’s getting a 285-volt shock and bellowing demonically like the guy pushing the button. Dramatic cymbal accents come courtesy of a guy from Kentucky nicknamed “PacSun.” There are video game samples, car crash sound effects, and a point when the music drops out for a deadpan recitation of the title. Many times, similar gestures amount to a caricature of intense, serious music that’s nearly impossible to take seriously. But while A Tear in the Fabric of Life still sounds hyperbolic enough to override any left brain activity, Knocked Loose apply themselves with purpose to tell a story with real emotional depth.
Aeon Station Shares New Song “Leaves”: Listen

Aeon Station, the new project from the Wrens’ Kevin Whelan, has shared a new song called “Leaves.” It’s the latest single from Observatory, the new LP he recorded with his brother and Wrens guitarist Greg Whelan, the Wrens’ drummer Jerry MacDonald, and Tom Beaujour. Check it out below. “I am...
Listen to Kev Kash’s “Good Day”: The Ones

As cliché as it is to spit over a flip of Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day,” this decision just fits Kev Kash’s slice of life raps. For the last couple of months, the smooth-talking Michigan rapper has been giving us a glimpse at his day-to-day with each new single. On “Good Day,” Kev is simultaneously fatalistic and optimistic; he rolls out of bed at midday and immediately contemplates if today could be his last, but he’s comforted by the knowledge that his friends will take care of his kids if anything were to happen. Kev finds the good in any bad situation: “My kids getting some new toys if I make this ride,” he coldly raps. He takes the ups and downs as they come as he tries to make it back to his bed, and then he does it all again when he wakes up the next day.
Listen to Tisakorean’s “Silly Dude”: The Ones

It’s a good thing that none of Tisakorean’s Texas dance rap anthems went mega-viral. 2019’s “The Mop” came close to reaching that level of popularity, but it never rippled through pop culture like the easy-to-pick-up routines that came before it. While that success would have been nice, it’s a shadow that many rappers can never escape. Instead the Houston rapper and producer has had the freedom to retreat back into the trenches of the internet, sharpen his production chops, and take his music in an even weirder direction. “Silly Dude” doesn’t sound like anything he’s made before; the production is lush enough for a Tyler record and he alters his pitch to robotic Speaker Knockerz levels. It’s a mesmerizing addition to the rapper’s self-proclaimed silly era, which doesn’t seem to have a clear definition. According to his social media, it seems to encompass goofy photos you would find on a middle schooler’s camera roll and back breaking dances. Let’s hope this movement doesn’t land him in physical therapy.
High Dragon and Universe

Before 2019, Alice Longyu Gao was known in downtown Manhattan clubs for her Harajuku-inspired fashion sense, energetic DJ sets, and, occasionally, releasing music that sought to translate her jester-like personality into well-written pop songs. Then, her song “Rich Bitch Juice,” produced by 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady, raised the stakes. Its menacing synths sounded like a demented nursery toy. Gao’s delivery, like an irritated heiress—“Some people say I look very sad/I’m just having my resting bitch face”—was comically relatable. Most importantly, its chanted hook was hypnotically catchy.
Obongjayar Shares Video for New Song “Message in a Hammer”: Watch

London-based artist Obongjayar has shared a video for a new song called “Message in a Hammer,” the first track from his forthcoming debut album. Rollo Jackson directed the visual, a miniature gangland drama starring Obongjayar as a driver seeking vengeance. Check it out below. In a press release, Obongjayar said the track is “about fight, and fighting against the powers that take and steal and rob from us, and calling them by their name—thieves and murderers.”
Parquet Courts Share Video for New Song “Homo Sapiens”: Watch

Parquet Courts have shared a video for their new song “Homo Sapien,” the latest single from their forthcoming LP Sympathy for Life. Check it out below. The band also announced a livestream for tomorrow (October 20), Feel Free: Sympathy for Life, Visualized; NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton and Adult Swim’s Joe Pera are set to appear. Parquet Courts previously released videos for “Black Widow Spider” and “Walking at a Downtown Pace.” Last month, they wrapped up a North American tour; they head down to Mexico in November for the Corona Capital festival.
Majid Jordan Enlist Drake for New Song “Stars Align”: Listen

Drake has joined his OVO Sound signees Majid Jordan on “Stars Align,” a track from their new album Wildest Dreams. The Toronto-based duo of Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman famously worked with DRake on 2013’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” Listen to “Stars Align” below. Wildest Dreams is the...
Cate Le Bon, Adele, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Simple, Sweet, and Smiling

Around the middle of Simple, Sweet, and Smiling, Kacy Hill is wandering outside and staring at the moon. It’s midnight, and the 27-year-old singer has slipped out of a party while her companion remains there, just down the street. She wishes she could have stayed, but she is overwhelmed by anxious fixations: “I just overthink/Can’t shut up,” she sings delicately. It’s a familiar set-up for Hill’s songs, which often motion to her surrounding scenery as she negotiates restlessly with herself. “Six,” from her last album, saw her “high up in a canyon” talking to a stranger, struggling move on from an ex; the title track of Simple, Sweet, and Smiling nods to the city horizon—“a line that fades away/’Til the trees start to blur with the skyline”—as she wrestles over the desire to feel special. Fretting is in Hill’s nature: As she’s joked on Twitter, the two words that best describe her ethos are “ambient stress.”
Punk

Young Thug’s new album, Punk, opens softly and strangely. The acoustic, drumless “Die Slow” was recorded in a Venice hotel room two years ago; before Thug starts rapping in earnest, he notes people “riding past on boats” through the canals below. He goes on, in that ad-libbed intro, to wobble back and forth between pride and shame, reporting that he only consumed one pint of lean on his most recent tour, but that tour kept him from attending his son’s birthday. (Punk occasionally resembles 2017’s Beautiful Thugger Girls, and that birthday aside, in particular, recalls the line: “I’m so busy, it make me feel like I’m in and out my kids’ lives.”) “Die Slow” then gives way to a verse about his brother’s narrow escape from a life sentence and his mother’s brush with death—but that verse is interrupted only six bars in when Thug’s take unravels into an unstructured monologue about his parents’ breakup, a shooting, a hit-and-run, and what sounds like two different sheriff’s deputies.
“Embryo”

Jlin wrote “Embryo” for Chicago’s Third Coast Percussion, the Grammy-winning contemporary classical group; the ensemble’s interpretation of the song is due out next year. Though it’s easy to imagine the mallet magicians interpreting Jlin’s high-speed mathematical polyrhythms, it’s going to be difficult to follow up her own version, which moves at a pace frenetic enough to challenge even the most nimble of human hands.
How Drag Queens, a Flower Lamp, and Cuban Ballet Inspired Xenia Rubinos’ New Album

When Xenia Rubinos took the stage at Brooklyn’s Public Records last week, she was moving through performance elements that only a true diva could channel. Arms flailing high above her frilly white dress, Rubinos sang “Ay Hombre,” a high drama anthem from her genre-defying album Una Rosa, with such conviction, it reverberated throughout the room. Minutes earlier, Puerto Rican drag queen Vena Cava had posed as Rubinos, performing her own rendition of songs from Una Rosa with a similarly urgent fervor. Cava, like the artifacts on display at the event, was among the album’s many inspirations.
City of Mirrors

When Alex Chávez is not performing huapango music with his trio or crafting Latin psychedelia with his five-piece band Dos Santos, he is Dr. Alex E. Chávez, PhD, an ethnographer and assistant professor of anthropology at Notre Dame. In 2017, Chávez authored a book on huapango arribeño music, a type of huapango specific to the mountains of north-central Mexico. Sounds of Crossing examines the links between the poeticism of the dialogue-based Mexican folk genre and political commentary, especially about the evolving tensions at the U.S.-Mexico border. Chávez’s writing style is rigorously academic yet naturally agile. You get the sense that he might not see such a wide gap between the stage and the classroom, either.
U.S. Girls Sample Glenn Gould on New Song “Good Kinda High”: Listen

U.S. Girls’ Meg Remy has released a new song called “Good Kinda High” that samples the late pianist Glenn Gould’s performances of two movements from Johann Sebastian Bach’s English Suites. The new song is on the deluxe edition of Uninvited Guests, a collaborative project featuring contemporary artists’ new reinterpretations of Gould’s work. Listen to “Good Kinda High” below.
Listen to Von Miles’ “Time”: The Ones

There’s an art to expressing melancholy without drifting into self-pity, and Von Miles’ “Time” has it. Over Shepps’ deeply downbeat production, the Los Angeles rapper ruminates on the grinding path in front of him, embracing difficulties but not dismissing them. Backed by resonant keys and bass swells, he lights a candle and uses its flame to guide him through the darker recesses of his mind. After reflecting on how the days seem to move faster than he can experience them, he dips into more present concerns, observing the roadblocks ahead and wondering if he can overcome them. Amid all this self-analysis, he drops a line that blends abstract meditation with concrete reality: “Speaking one word with a million pieces thrown on a curb.” His powers of expression ground him when it seems like nothing else can.
