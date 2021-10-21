A lot has been said about the current state of the music industry. A host of new questions—Who gets the streams? What does it take to trend on TikTok?— have become a part of the calculus for crafting a successful album. In such a heavily scripted environment, few music-makers can afford to reject these questions, no matter how authentic or exciting the alternative might be. One notable example is the Baltimore band Turnstile. The renegade punk outfit’s new album, GLOW ON, reflects the range of influences—from punk to metal to funk—that make up a true music lover’s diet, rejecting the hardcore punk classification that critics have bestowed upon them. The album, produced by industry legend Mike Elizondo (who has produced records for the likes of 50 Cent and Fiona Apple), finds the band pursuing a unique sonic experiment that ranges from sweaty mosh-worthy tracks like “BLACKOUT” to the smoother stylings of “ALIEN LOVE CALL,” a collaboration with Dev Hynes of Blood Orange. Turnstile and Blood Orange exist in such distant galaxies that listeners may be baffled about how these two musical acts could even have met—but as it turns out, this musical love affair can be traced back to Hynes’ hardcore punk roots (just Google Test Icicles). The day after Turnstile’s electrifying performance at New York City’s The Rooftop at Pier 17, Hynes sat down with the band’s lead singer, Brendan Yates, for a chat about pre-show jitters, nicotine addictions, and musical left turns.

