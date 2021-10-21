CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Punk

By Paul A. Thompson
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Young Thug’s new album, Punk, opens softly and strangely. The acoustic, drumless “Die Slow” was recorded in a Venice hotel room two years ago; before Thug starts rapping in earnest, he notes people “riding past on boats” through the canals below. He goes on, in that ad-libbed intro, to wobble back...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 1

Related
Pitchfork

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort’s Mount Westmore Share Video for New Song “Big Subwoofer”: Watch

Mount Westmore is a new supergroup of West Coast rappers Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort. Today, they’ve shared a new single called “Big Subwoofer” and its video. The sci-fi visual was directed by Jesse Wellens and Sam Macaroni. It shows the four rappers co-piloting a spaceship, partying with stripper aliens on planet Snoopiter, and hanging out with an astronaut Shiba Inu. Watch it below.
MUSIC
xpn.org

A night of high-energy punk with Willow Smith and friends

This summer, Willow released her fourth studio album lately I feel EVERYTHING, and since then the young rock star has been traveling across the country on her Life Tour, causing explosions of rage with her music in every city she performs at. Yesterday she made her way to Philadelphia, a city that Willow considers a second home since her royal music bloodline is a part of the city’s rich music culture. So it was only fitting that Willow gave Philly an awesome night of punk and rock music at The TLA.
MUSIC
Y105

Young Thug Releases Punk Album – Listen

Slatt! Young Thug is back with a punk rock-influenced vibe in the form of his sophomore solo album, Punk. On Friday (Oct. 15), following a slight delay, Thugger unleashed his latest masterpiece, Punk. The album, which was first announced over the summer during the rapper's NPR Tiny Desk performance, has arrived with 20 songs and a star-studded list of guest appearances from Drake, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Juice Wrld, Mac Miller, Future, Post Malone, Gunna and more. Prior to the LP's release, Thug dropped his single "Tick Tock," demolished a Rolls-Royce with his YSL artist and protégé Gunna and gave several Lyft drivers a free and early listen to the album.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

12 Pop-Punk Covers of ’80s Songs

These pop-punk bands have paid homage to the '80s by covering songs like "Don't You (Forget About Me)" and "Hungry Like the Wolf." There's no other time quite like the 1980s, which is arguably the best era for music. In the '80s the music world exploded with glam rock and new wave, paired with big hair, guyliner and lots of denim. These cover songs below will take you back to the '80s, but with more of a pop-punk feel to them.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Young Thug
Person
Nate Ruess
Person
Gunna
Person
Jeff Bhasker
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Drake
inthrill.com

Young Thug & Gunna Destroy a Rolls-Royce Head Of “Punk” Album

Young Thug is getting ready to drop his new album Punk this Friday. Ahead of the release Gunna and Metro Boomin joined him in Hollywood to destroy a Rolls-Royce to celebrate the release of the album. Young Thug will also be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend...
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

Saint Punk Drops Highly Anticipated Debut Album ‘Ouroboros’

Music has a way of pushing emotions to the surface, and not solely for those that listen to it. Maybe even more so for the creators, it can echo both the blissful moments and the struggles, giving power, meaning, contrast and definition to the story it shares. Narrating the highs and lows is what makes music so innately captivating, and ‘Ouroboros’, the debut album of L.A.’s Grunge House guru Saint Punk, offers all that in spades.
MUSIC
interviewmagazine.com

Brendan Yates and Dev Hynes on Their Shared Punk Roots

A lot has been said about the current state of the music industry. A host of new questions—Who gets the streams? What does it take to trend on TikTok?— have become a part of the calculus for crafting a successful album. In such a heavily scripted environment, few music-makers can afford to reject these questions, no matter how authentic or exciting the alternative might be. One notable example is the Baltimore band Turnstile. The renegade punk outfit’s new album, GLOW ON, reflects the range of influences—from punk to metal to funk—that make up a true music lover’s diet, rejecting the hardcore punk classification that critics have bestowed upon them. The album, produced by industry legend Mike Elizondo (who has produced records for the likes of 50 Cent and Fiona Apple), finds the band pursuing a unique sonic experiment that ranges from sweaty mosh-worthy tracks like “BLACKOUT” to the smoother stylings of “ALIEN LOVE CALL,” a collaboration with Dev Hynes of Blood Orange. Turnstile and Blood Orange exist in such distant galaxies that listeners may be baffled about how these two musical acts could even have met—but as it turns out, this musical love affair can be traced back to Hynes’ hardcore punk roots (just Google Test Icicles). The day after Turnstile’s electrifying performance at New York City’s The Rooftop at Pier 17, Hynes sat down with the band’s lead singer, Brendan Yates, for a chat about pre-show jitters, nicotine addictions, and musical left turns.
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

Young Thug Drops ‘Punk’ Featuring Drake, J.Cole and More: Fans React

Young Thug dropped his second studio album Punk Friday and fans are in awe of the features Thug has on the album. The 20-track collection features big names including Drake, J.Cole, Doja Cat, Travis Scott, the late Mac Miller, Future, Post Malone, the late Juice WRLD, and more. Punk follows...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pianos#Swimming#Electric Guitar
hiphop-n-more.com

Young Thug ‘PUNK’ First Week Sales Projections

After limited promo over the past few weeks, Young Thug finally released his new album Punk on Friday featuring a star studded lineup. Featured on the LP are Drake, Travis Scott, Post Malone, ASAP Rocky, J. Cole, Future, Mac Miller and more. Now that the YSL release has been out for a full day, HDD has some estimates for us. Punk is expected to move approximately 85k–95k copies in the first week, out of which 2-5k will come from pure sales.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug's "Punk" Estimated To Debut With 85k–95k Sales

Young Thug's newest album, Punk, is expected to move 85,000 and 95,000 units in its first week after release, according to new estimates from Hits Daily Double. The majority of the units will come from streaming with 2,000 and 5,000 coming from pure sales. With 85,000 and 95,000 units, Punk...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Young Thug's 'PUNK' Projected to Debut in Top Three of Billboard 200

Young Thug‘s PUNK is looking to debut with big numbers on next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, PUNK is projected to open in the top three as it could earn between 85,000 to 95,000 in total activity including 2,000 to 5,000 in album sales. The extensive 20-track album features major guest appearances from the likes of the late Mac Miller and Juice WRLD, J. Cole, Gunna, Future, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Drake, Travis Scott and Doja Cat.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug & Gunna Bring 'Punk' To Life On 'SNL' With Travis Barker

Young Thug recently suggested his latest album, Punk, was more of an R&B album. During his Saturday Night Live debut on Saturday (October 16), the Atlanta native brought his theory to life with a double shot of performances — “Tick Tock” and “Love You More” featuring a fashionably ready Gunna, Fun. singer Nate Reuss and Hip Hop drummer-for-hire Travis Barker.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Weight of the World

On paper, Maxo Kream has a lot to celebrate. In 2011, he turned a remix of Kendrick Lamar’s “Rigamortis” into a flurry of mixtapes and internet hype that, by 2014, had him opening shows for Chief Keef. All of this was before he released his 2015 breakout, Maxo 187, which shoehorned traditional Houston hip-hop values into rap’s then-current commodification of aesthetic in the wake of A$AP Mob and Raider Klan’s respective come-ups. Maxo’s studio debut Punken and follow-up Brandon Banks established him as a stylist unafraid to mix modern Texas bounce with deeply personal stories tackling the complicated web of crime, family, and lineage. For his trouble, he signed a massive $1.5 million record deal with RCA in 2019, and earlier this year, he became a father.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to NoCap’s “Sun Up To Sun Down”: The Ones

Don’t let all the singing fool you, NoCap is a lyricist. The Mobile, Alabama crooner now includes subtitles in his music videos because he doesn’t want any of his battle rap style lyrics to go over our heads. His newest single “Sun Up To Dun Down” blends together that wordplay with bars that are more about accepting success than celebrating it. “I’m not afraid to tell you that this new to me,” he says plainly in the beginning, before singing the next couple of lines like he’s been gut-punched. But the real appeal of NoCap is in deciphering his punchlines that are sometimes too wordy, too simple, or completely incomprehensible. I’ll leave you with a few:
MOBILE, AL
Pitchfork

Juno

Remi Wolf’s musical and lyrical language speaks in zany technicolor. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter opened “Doctor,” the first song on her 2019 debut EP You’re a Dog!, by promising, “I’d literally pee outside for you on Hollywood Boulevard.” Last year, Wolf released a follow-up, I’m Allergic to Dogs!, and notched her biggest hit to date with “Photo ID,” an ironic quarantine-era anthem (“Inside, that’s where we can be free!”) with a surreal, hyper-saturated animated video. On her new full-length, Juno, she hones her scatterbrained Californian pop into an effervescent, hook-filled record that flirts with weighty emotions but often swerves for the safety of a joke.
MUSIC
thedailytexan.com

Pop punk artist Jxdn talks influences, performing with Machine Gun Kelly

For pop punk artist Jxdn, performing on one of the biggest stages at Austin City Limits Festival is nothing — he’s used to having over 9.3 million followers view his every move on Tik Tok. Ahead of his Weekend 2 performance at ACL, The Daily Texan talked to Dallas product...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

High Dragon and Universe

Before 2019, Alice Longyu Gao was known in downtown Manhattan clubs for her Harajuku-inspired fashion sense, energetic DJ sets, and, occasionally, releasing music that sought to translate her jester-like personality into well-written pop songs. Then, her song “Rich Bitch Juice,” produced by 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady, raised the stakes. Its menacing synths sounded like a demented nursery toy. Gao’s delivery, like an irritated heiress—“Some people say I look very sad/I’m just having my resting bitch face”—was comically relatable. Most importantly, its chanted hook was hypnotically catchy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

Majid Jordan Enlist Drake for New Song “Stars Align”: Listen

Drake has joined his OVO Sound signees Majid Jordan on “Stars Align,” a track from their new album Wildest Dreams. The Toronto-based duo of Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman famously worked with DRake on 2013’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” Listen to “Stars Align” below. Wildest Dreams is the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Maxo Kream Shares New Video for “Cripstian”: Watch

Maxo Kream has shared a new video for “Cripstian,” the latest single—and opening track—from his new album Weight of the World. Check out the video for “Cripstian” below. Maxo Kream has previously shared videos for Weight of the World tracks “Local Joker,” “Big Persona,” and “Greener Knots.” In August, he...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Parquet Courts Share Video for New Song “Homo Sapiens”: Watch

Parquet Courts have shared a video for their new song “Homo Sapien,” the latest single from their forthcoming LP Sympathy for Life. Check it out below. The band also announced a livestream for tomorrow (October 20), Feel Free: Sympathy for Life, Visualized; NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton and Adult Swim’s Joe Pera are set to appear. Parquet Courts previously released videos for “Black Widow Spider” and “Walking at a Downtown Pace.” Last month, they wrapped up a North American tour; they head down to Mexico in November for the Corona Capital festival.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy