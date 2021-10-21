A Tear in the Fabric of Life

Young Thug’s new album, Punk, opens softly and strangely. The acoustic, drumless “Die Slow” was recorded in a Venice hotel room two years ago; before Thug starts rapping in earnest, he notes people “riding past on boats” through the canals below. He goes on, in that ad-libbed intro, to wobble back and forth between pride and shame, reporting that he only consumed one pint of lean on his most recent tour, but that tour kept him from attending his son’s birthday. (Punk occasionally resembles 2017’s Beautiful Thugger Girls, and that birthday aside, in particular, recalls the line: “I’m so busy, it make me feel like I’m in and out my kids’ lives.”) “Die Slow” then gives way to a verse about his brother’s narrow escape from a life sentence and his mother’s brush with death—but that verse is interrupted only six bars in when Thug’s take unravels into an unstructured monologue about his parents’ breakup, a shooting, a hit-and-run, and what sounds like two different sheriff’s deputies.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO