A Tear in the Fabric of Life

By Ian Cohen
 5 days ago
If Knocked Loose haven’t been subject to much critical analysis, that’s just an occupational hazard of the kind of gut-level metalcore the quintet play here: the guitars churn out either dyspeptic, detuned chug or octave-shifted panic chords. Vocalist Bryan Garris is a one-man Milgram experiment, shrieking like he’s getting a 285-volt...

Listen to NoCap’s “Sun Up To Sun Down”: The Ones

Don’t let all the singing fool you, NoCap is a lyricist. The Mobile, Alabama crooner now includes subtitles in his music videos because he doesn’t want any of his battle rap style lyrics to go over our heads. His newest single “Sun Up To Dun Down” blends together that wordplay with bars that are more about accepting success than celebrating it. “I’m not afraid to tell you that this new to me,” he says plainly in the beginning, before singing the next couple of lines like he’s been gut-punched. But the real appeal of NoCap is in deciphering his punchlines that are sometimes too wordy, too simple, or completely incomprehensible. I’ll leave you with a few:
High Dragon and Universe

Before 2019, Alice Longyu Gao was known in downtown Manhattan clubs for her Harajuku-inspired fashion sense, energetic DJ sets, and, occasionally, releasing music that sought to translate her jester-like personality into well-written pop songs. Then, her song “Rich Bitch Juice,” produced by 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady, raised the stakes. Its menacing synths sounded like a demented nursery toy. Gao’s delivery, like an irritated heiress—“Some people say I look very sad/I’m just having my resting bitch face”—was comically relatable. Most importantly, its chanted hook was hypnotically catchy.
Listen to Tisakorean’s “Silly Dude”: The Ones

It’s a good thing that none of Tisakorean’s Texas dance rap anthems went mega-viral. 2019’s “The Mop” came close to reaching that level of popularity, but it never rippled through pop culture like the easy-to-pick-up routines that came before it. While that success would have been nice, it’s a shadow that many rappers can never escape. Instead the Houston rapper and producer has had the freedom to retreat back into the trenches of the internet, sharpen his production chops, and take his music in an even weirder direction. “Silly Dude” doesn’t sound like anything he’s made before; the production is lush enough for a Tyler record and he alters his pitch to robotic Speaker Knockerz levels. It’s a mesmerizing addition to the rapper’s self-proclaimed silly era, which doesn’t seem to have a clear definition. According to his social media, it seems to encompass goofy photos you would find on a middle schooler’s camera roll and back breaking dances. Let’s hope this movement doesn’t land him in physical therapy.
Simple, Sweet, and Smiling

Around the middle of Simple, Sweet, and Smiling, Kacy Hill is wandering outside and staring at the moon. It’s midnight, and the 27-year-old singer has slipped out of a party while her companion remains there, just down the street. She wishes she could have stayed, but she is overwhelmed by anxious fixations: “I just overthink/Can’t shut up,” she sings delicately. It’s a familiar set-up for Hill’s songs, which often motion to her surrounding scenery as she negotiates restlessly with herself. “Six,” from her last album, saw her “high up in a canyon” talking to a stranger, struggling move on from an ex; the title track of Simple, Sweet, and Smiling nods to the city horizon—“a line that fades away/’Til the trees start to blur with the skyline”—as she wrestles over the desire to feel special. Fretting is in Hill’s nature: As she’s joked on Twitter, the two words that best describe her ethos are “ambient stress.”
Eternal Home

Fire-Toolz’s work has always felt designed for life indoors. Listening to Chicago producer Angel Marcloid’s psychedelic splatters of new age, prog metal, vaporwave, and digital noise captures the distinct feeling of growing up online, with the entire history of recorded music just a keyboard click away. As with similarly minded artists like Galen Tipton and 100 gecs, Marcloid depicts the internet as a place where leaping between genres is as easy as switching tabs, the line between “good” and “bad” taste is all but meaningless, and you can let your personal soundtrack get as weird as you want from the safety of your headphones. The internet often acts as an incubator for our hyper-specific tastes to develop unfettered, a place for personal expression to take on wild new forms as we find our own niche communities that accept us. Marcloid’s music incorporates that boundless freedom and unleashes it like a modern take on an epic, confessional GeoCities blog post, full of typos and spinning unicorn clipart.
Juno

Remi Wolf’s musical and lyrical language speaks in zany technicolor. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter opened “Doctor,” the first song on her 2019 debut EP You’re a Dog!, by promising, “I’d literally pee outside for you on Hollywood Boulevard.” Last year, Wolf released a follow-up, I’m Allergic to Dogs!, and notched her biggest hit to date with “Photo ID,” an ironic quarantine-era anthem (“Inside, that’s where we can be free!”) with a surreal, hyper-saturated animated video. On her new full-length, Juno, she hones her scatterbrained Californian pop into an effervescent, hook-filled record that flirts with weighty emotions but often swerves for the safety of a joke.
Blue Banisters

In the decade since her major-label debut Born to Die, Lana Del Rey has worked so quickly and consistently, navigating so many passing controversies and thorny conversations, that it has been easy to take for granted her steady evolution as an artist. The 36-year-old musician recently took a break from social media, allowing herself an uncharacteristically quiet press cycle, and there she sits on the cover of her second album of 2021, Blue Banisters, nestled between two German shepherds, serene and pastoral, removed from the world. Things, for the moment, seem peaceful.
“Embryo”

Jlin wrote “Embryo” for Chicago’s Third Coast Percussion, the Grammy-winning contemporary classical group; the ensemble’s interpretation of the song is due out next year. Though it’s easy to imagine the mallet magicians interpreting Jlin’s high-speed mathematical polyrhythms, it’s going to be difficult to follow up her own version, which moves at a pace frenetic enough to challenge even the most nimble of human hands.
Sympathy for Life

Even at its brawniest, Parquet Courts’ music has always explored questions of knowledge and the self, freedom and desire, responsibility and autonomy. Where some bands might sink in such existential quagmires, the New York quartet have only been propelled by their inquiries. With every album since their 2012 breakthrough Light Up Gold , their aperture has widened, allowing them to take in blues, western noir, and even some dub. Though the lyric sheet is still loaded with questions about the often unreasonable nature of life in the 21st century, on their latest album, Sympathy for Life, Parquet Courts abandon the fiction of certainty, take the elevator back to street level, and get the people moving.
Punk

Young Thug’s new album, Punk, opens softly and strangely. The acoustic, drumless “Die Slow” was recorded in a Venice hotel room two years ago; before Thug starts rapping in earnest, he notes people “riding past on boats” through the canals below. He goes on, in that ad-libbed intro, to wobble back and forth between pride and shame, reporting that he only consumed one pint of lean on his most recent tour, but that tour kept him from attending his son’s birthday. (Punk occasionally resembles 2017’s Beautiful Thugger Girls, and that birthday aside, in particular, recalls the line: “I’m so busy, it make me feel like I’m in and out my kids’ lives.”) “Die Slow” then gives way to a verse about his brother’s narrow escape from a life sentence and his mother’s brush with death—but that verse is interrupted only six bars in when Thug’s take unravels into an unstructured monologue about his parents’ breakup, a shooting, a hit-and-run, and what sounds like two different sheriff’s deputies.
Ookii Gekkou

Reverently synthesizing Can’s left-field funk, Piero Umiliani’s lush spectral pop, and the deep-space jazz of Sun Ra, Vanishing Twin transmit from a dimension where big-tent optimism is the law of the land. Released with eerie prescience less than a year before a pandemic catapulted both public health and public indifference into the global consciousness, the band’s last album, The Age of Immunology, painted the London collective as a troupe of psychedelic dreamers without a drop of cynicism between them. Though their wistful collages occasionally stray into darker territory—see the brooding ecological warning on The Age of Immunology standout “You Are Not an Island”—it’s buoyed by an unshakeable belief in a future just beginning to reveal itself. “The noise of hope is like a racket in my heart,” mused primary vocalist Cathy Lucas on “Magician’s Success,” breathing light and childlike wonder into what could have been a cloying new-age sermon.
Shade

Liz Harris always seems to be telling us a secret. The catch—and the thing that makes her music as Grouper so fascinating—is we’re never sure what. Titles like “Thanksgiving Song” and “The Man Who Died in His Boat” hint that she’s letting us in on specific moments and memories, but the lyrics lean toward abstraction, and that’s when you can make them out from behind a thick wall of reverb. From 2014’s Ruins onward, Harris has scrubbed away much of the grit from her sound, and it’s been a thrill to watch her music hint at candor before ducking back into the shadows where it thrives. Shade takes this knife’s-edge balance between intimacy and inscrutability to the extreme.
Is It Time to Eat the Rich Yet?

The indie-rock revival of the early 2000s took a few years to hit Indian shores, where bands had spent much of the decade still flogging the corpses of grunge and ’90s alternative. It wasn’t until 2011 or so when a new crop of acts—inspired by the post-punk retromania of the Strokes and LCD Soundsystem, as well as the new ubiquity of YouTube and high-speed broadband—found new reservoirs of hitherto-untapped inspiration. This “new wave”—including bands like high-octane garage rockers the Lightyears Explode, cabaret-jazz punks Peter Cat Recording Co., and post-punk revivalists the F16s—arrived at a rare moment of optimism in the Indian rock underground. Rock bands were headlining some of the country’s biggest festivals, making their presence felt on Bollywood film soundtracks, and even catching the eye of international rock publications. (Both Rolling Stone and NME launched Indian editions around this time.)
Lull

Scattered throughout the score for Jessica Pavone’s Lull are instructions to “choose independent tempo,” and “alternate freely” between set pitches. Time stamps guide each player between sections of spontaneously interpreted notes or drones; at other times, players are instructed to listen to a specific performer for a given tempo or tonal center. The violist’s work is difficult to categorize; recently she has composed primarily for orchestral instruments, especially chamber ensembles, but these types of directions in her scores allude to her background in jazz and free improvisation. Pavone has made numerous albums with guitarist Mary Halvorson and recorded extensively with avant-garde jazz icon Anthony Braxton, which just begins to scratch the surface of her involvement in New York’s creative music scene over the past decade and a half. Yet Pavone’s music, often consisting of slowly undulating tones sustained and modulated over long durations, hits the ear much differently than the chaotic ecstasy of free jazz. Instead, her compositions are wholly absorbing, sinking the listener into a nebulous pool of sound.
Pins and Needles

Over years spent crafting material for others, songwriter Natalie Hemby has come to specialize in creating songs around thoughtful characters. Country music, happily, thrives on narrative. On Pins and Needles, the artist who earned a publishing contract barely out of her teens tackles her own tunes, songs that she might have written for clients/friends like Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town. Her second solo album benefits from her zen approach to singing: She won’t go beyond what her men and women feel. In a genre with a penchant for melodrama, Hemby has a novelist’s range and a short story writer’s concentration.
Listen to Von Miles’ “Time”: The Ones

There’s an art to expressing melancholy without drifting into self-pity, and Von Miles’ “Time” has it. Over Shepps’ deeply downbeat production, the Los Angeles rapper ruminates on the grinding path in front of him, embracing difficulties but not dismissing them. Backed by resonant keys and bass swells, he lights a candle and uses its flame to guide him through the darker recesses of his mind. After reflecting on how the days seem to move faster than he can experience them, he dips into more present concerns, observing the roadblocks ahead and wondering if he can overcome them. Amid all this self-analysis, he drops a line that blends abstract meditation with concrete reality: “Speaking one word with a million pieces thrown on a curb.” His powers of expression ground him when it seems like nothing else can.
City of Mirrors

When Alex Chávez is not performing huapango music with his trio or crafting Latin psychedelia with his five-piece band Dos Santos, he is Dr. Alex E. Chávez, PhD, an ethnographer and assistant professor of anthropology at Notre Dame. In 2017, Chávez authored a book on huapango arribeño music, a type of huapango specific to the mountains of north-central Mexico. Sounds of Crossing examines the links between the poeticism of the dialogue-based Mexican folk genre and political commentary, especially about the evolving tensions at the U.S.-Mexico border. Chávez’s writing style is rigorously academic yet naturally agile. You get the sense that he might not see such a wide gap between the stage and the classroom, either.
