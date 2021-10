WAUKESHA — Two people have died after a small airplane crashed in a residential area in the village of Waukesha this morning. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department in an afternoon press release, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and the Waukesha County Communications Center reported that the Milwaukee Approach Control Tower lost both radio and radar communication with an airplane at around 9:41 a.m. this morning.

