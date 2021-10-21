CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gettysburg, PA

Links, Mt. Joy legal sparring continues

By Harry Hartman Times Publisher
Gettysburg Times
 5 days ago

Conflict and legal issues continue to dominate the political landscape in Mt....

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
washingtoninformer.com

Black Farmers’ Boycott Against John Deere Equipment Ongoing after Company Refuses Conference Participation

A National Black Farmers Association-led boycott of John Deere equipment that began a month ago remains ongoing with the group’s members adamantly stating that the nearly 200-year-old American industrial giant apparently cares little for equality and inclusiveness. The association said in a statement that the boycott hinges on the Deere...
AGRICULTURE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Frank & Dino’s resolves eviction case, legal fight with downtown landlord continues

Downtown Italian restaurant Frank & Dino’s won’t be evicted from the historic Security Trust Building on West Short Street after reaching a resolution with the building’s owners. KO Holdings LLC, the owners of the Security Trust Building, had filed an eviction notice in late September. But an attorney for KO...
Gettysburg Times

Spooks on parade in Saxton

Hundreds of Broad Top area residents lined Saxton’s main street Saturday evening to view what has been termed as one of the greatest Halloween parades to pass through the borough in some time. While slightly off of its 6:30 p.m. starting time, the parade, sponsored by the CHIp committee, formed...
SAXTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gettysburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Gettysburg, PA
Government
Gettysburg Times

Floats, mummers take part in Saxton event

Hundreds of Broad Top area residents lined Saxton Borough’s main street Saturday evening to view what has been termed as one of the greatest Halloween parades to pass through the borough in some time. While slightly off of its 6:30 p.m. starting time, the parade, sponsored by the CHIP committee,...
SAXTON, PA
Gettysburg Times

CVSD recreates iconic WWII photos

Ducking behind a mound of sand, Ben Spickler and Lee Starner covered their heads with their hands while sand flew overhead. Wearing official uniforms once belonging to a United States Coast Guard member and a medic, the Normandy beach landing scene recreated for a New Oxford High School world history class felt almost too real.
NEW OXFORD, PA
Gettysburg Times

Community: Together in thanks and giving

November holds a special place in our hearts at Gettysburg. Famously, the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery took place here in November 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln delivered his iconic Gettysburg Address. His brief speech forever made our town synonymous with a “…government of the people, by the people, for the people….”
GETTYSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Joy
Gettysburg Times

ACHS celebrating Historic Railroad Week

The Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) invites the public to five nights of programming, Nov. 8-12, on one of America’s favorite subjects from the History Consortium, according to an ACHS release. “Mark your calendar for a week of programs on historic railroads, the trains, the station buildings, technology, people, economic...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Times

Wildlife on WiFi recognized

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recently announced the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Wildlife on WiFi (WoW) program as the recipient of the statewide Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence, according to a game commission release. The award is presented to distinguished collaborative groups who represent state employees’ efforts to bring awareness...
POLITICS
Gettysburg Times

Time to nominate your favorite trail

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn is encouraging Pennsylvanians to nominate their favorite trail for the 2022 Trail of the Year. Each year, the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee, designates a Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for trails and raise public...
POLITICS
Big Country 96.9

Maine Contractor finds Treasure in Heap of Moldy Trash at House in Lewiston, Maine

Imagine cleaning out an empty house and finding an heirloom treasure that knocks you off of your feet. Well, it happened and it happened locally. I recently bought a house and in order to fix up and remodel a house, you have to have a contractor. We connected with our Realtor, Linda Davis and she introduced us to Kelly. Kelly is the kind of guy you want to have around. He is colorful, warmhearted, and has fantastic stories about life.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Gettysburg Times

Chad-Alan Carr

Position seeking: Council Member At Large, Gettysburg Borough. Education: Dickinson High School, Amarillo College, Sam Houston State University. Community involvement: I have volunteered with Adams County Arts Council, Gettysburg Area School District, Hanover Public Schools, YWCA, Gettysburg/Adams Chamber Of Commerce, Music Gettysburg, Totem Pole Playhouse, Majestic Theatre, Gettysburg Festival, Main Street Gettysburg, and co-created two local non profits the Gettysburg Community Theatre and Gettysburg Pride. I helped with the filming of HBO’s Award-Winning series “We’re Here” which premiered in Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Rolling Stone

Facebook Bowed to Vietnam Government’s Censorship Demands: Report

Mark Zuckerberg in 2020 bowed to demands from Vietnam’s government to censor posts with anti-state language rather than risk losing an estimated $1 billion in annual revenue from the country, The Washington Post reported on Monday. The decision to side with Vietnam’s government led to a significant increase in censorship of posts in the country, according to the Post, which spoke with three people familiar with the decision in addition to local activists and free speech advocates. Facebook’s own transparency report shows that the company more than doubled the number of posts it blocked in the country — from 834 in...
INTERNET
Gettysburg Times

No property taxes next year in Mt. Joy

Mount Joy Township will collect no property tax money next year. During a regular meeting Thursday, township supervisors unanimously adopted a 2022 budget that includes zero dollars from property taxes.
MOUNT JOY, PA
Gettysburg Times

New township supervisor appointed in Mt. Joy

The Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors gained a new member Thursday during a regular meeting. Voting without discussion or dissent, board members chose former township Zoning Hearing Board (ZHB) member Judy Morley to replace Supervisor Jeffrey Patterson, who submitted his resignation effective Oct. 1.
MOUNT JOY, PA
Gettysburg Times

Local options aplenty for hikers hoping to enjoy the fall season

We in Adams County are fortunate to have woods, streams, lakes and other natural settings that abound just a short journey from our home. And we are fortunate to have hiking clubs and interest groups that feed our need for nature. The Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rep. Mike Kelly Facing Scrutiny Over Stocks Purchases By The Congressman And His Wife

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Congressman Mike Kelly is facing scrutiny over stocks purchased by him and his wife. The Associated Press reports a congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is reason to believe the congressman and his wife used non-public information to buy stock last year in an Ohio steelmaker. That is something that could violate federal law and House rules. In a statement provided to KDKA from Rep. Kelly’s press secretary, they say he has been open about his finances, adding the details in the report were disclosed by Kelly. “Congressman Kelly has been open and transparent about his required financial...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Gettysburg Times

Stevens amongst top 6 American leaders

Frederick Douglass, the famous Black abolitionist, said congressman Thaddeus Stevens had “the power of conviction, the power of will, the power of knowledge and the power of conscious ability,” that “made him more potent in Congress and in the country than even the president and cabinet combined.”. This assessment was...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy