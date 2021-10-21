Links, Mt. Joy legal sparring continues

Position seeking: Council Member At Large, Gettysburg Borough. Education: Dickinson High School, Amarillo College, Sam Houston State University. Community involvement: I have volunteered with Adams County Arts Council, Gettysburg Area School District, Hanover Public Schools, YWCA, Gettysburg/Adams Chamber Of Commerce, Music Gettysburg, Totem Pole Playhouse, Majestic Theatre, Gettysburg Festival, Main Street Gettysburg, and co-created two local non profits the Gettysburg Community Theatre and Gettysburg Pride. I helped with the filming of HBO’s Award-Winning series “We’re Here” which premiered in Gettysburg.
