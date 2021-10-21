Editorial: Hooked by a fish tale

If the price of meat looks high, just wait until the latest customs dispute hits the frozen fish sticks and fast-food fish sandwiches.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and companies involved in the fish trade traded barbed hooks over Alaska pollock — a bunch of pollock, 26 million pounds, in fact. That could be only the beginning of this fish story.

The 26-million pounds in cold-storage fish was released earlier this month to travel from Canada to the United States by the federal judge lucky enough to catch the case.

Read more Blade editorials

The customs agency imposed $350 million in fines on the shipping companies transporting the fish. The agency said the firms were in violation of a law requiring goods shipped between U.S. ports being transported on U.S ships.

It’s a bit complicated because the fish get caught in U.S. waters, then shipped to New Brunswick, Canada. Then the fish take a short rail ride back to Maine.

That may be a wise law, but the struggling fishing industry ought to have time to adjust. The agency in fact, has said they’re working on a solution. That solution should be implemented pronto. The companies say the enforcement action caught them by surprise.

The harsh enforcement of the law and the stiff penalties hurt American consumers, fishermen, and employees working for companies that transport pollock. That’s why an agreement is needed. An agreement that maintains the law yet allows some time for the companies to comply.

If this dispute keeps up, nobody really wins, and the consumer gets the short end of the fish stick.

Of course, this isn’t fun and games. Consumers face skyrocketing food costs, and the fishermen involved struggle to make ends meet.

The United States should be fighting over customs with Russia, China, and other nations who dump products on our shores and criminals who bring in drugs and other illegal items — not with companies providing a legitimate product from American waters.