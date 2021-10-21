CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

To the editor: Workers want a better return on their investments

The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2Thx_0cXoaaa600

Now that businesses have reopened why are able-bodied Americans not returning to their former jobs as expected?

Many Republicans would have us believe workers have become lazy because of government handouts. Cut the benefits and things will return to “normal.”

This explanation doesn’t hold water, because pandemic-related benefits have ended some time ago.

Instead, could it be that those working long hours in low paying jobs are now re-evaluating whether it’s in their best interest to remain on or go back to these unrewarding jobs?

Submit a letter to the editor

Clearly some have reached the breaking point. In Pennsylvania, Oregon, and California healthcare workers have threatened to go on strike, unwilling to work for wages near the poverty level. Last week 10,000 John Deere workers in five states went on strike because wages have gone up marginally, while corporate profits and salaries for top executives have soared. Closer to home, in August nine employees at a Perrysburg coffee shop walked off their jobs to protest unacceptable working conditions.

In this climate, many lower-tier workers are beginning to imagine employment alternatives that would serve to improve the quality of their work life. And employers are getting the message that it is now a “workers" market. As a result, they are offering various combinations of hiring bonuses, higher wages, better benefits, more flexible hours, and a better work environment.

We admire investors who carefully weigh market conditions and their various options before making an investment decision.

In like manner, we ought to commend American workers for seeking to invest their time and skills in labor markets that will yield greater returns.

BILL TUCHOLSKI

Monclova Resident

Trump’s hold continues

I am writing to admit defeat. I had hoped that those loyal to former president Trump would look at his actions while in office and see the illegalities, the raciest speech and actions, the out and out grifting, and the purely partisan and vengeful talk and actions in disgust. However, it all is okay with them.

So, I guess we have to let the Republicans stack the deck against people of color and anyone who believes in social justice. Out will go the truth.

Instead, QAnon nonsense will reign. Civil War history will reflect that slavery did not exist and Black people are less than human anyway. People who are disadvantaged don't deserve help because they are lazy, but the wealthy do because the government is evil. White people deserve to vote, while people of color don't because they might vote "the wrong way.”

My only hope is that this evil fog will lift and people will realize that this is a country for all and everyone should be able to life the life their dreams and abilities will allow.

JACK McCOMIS

West Toledo

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Workers in These 3 States Are Quitting in Droves

Workers across the country are quitting their jobs in what's being called the "Great Resignation." But some states are getting the lion's share of workers waving goodbye. Georgia, Illinois and Kentucky saw the biggest jump in the number of quits between July and August of this year, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Georgia saw around 35,000 more people quitting in August compared to July, while Illinois saw around 32,000 more and Kentucky, 26,000 more. Across the country, the number of quits increased by 242,000 between the two months, with record 4.3 million quits in August. Before the pandemic, that number was around 3.5 million per month.
ECONOMY
TIME

Workers Are Furious. Their Unions Are Scrambling to Catch Up

James Geiger, a 53-year-old John Deere machinist in Waterloo, Iowa, is fed up with two things. The first is how newer workers are treated by the agricultural machinery manufacturer compared to older ones. After 19 years of service, he says his pay and pension benefits don’t stack up against those of his coworkers hired before 1997 and he’s often required to work mandatory overtime. As the clock struck midnight on Oct. 14, he and 10,000 other John Deere workers walked out of 14 plants nationwide in protest.
WATERLOO, IA
lavozdeanza.com

Workers are realizing their worth and quitting by the millions

With the pandemic raging on and continuous failures to improve work conditions, Americans have been quitting en masse in an event called the “Great Resignation.” This was a long time coming and these workers deserve to seek better conditions and quality of life. While Americans have been quitting from all...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
The Blade

Column: It's worth Building Back Better

The media have focused on the cost and political bickering around President Joseph Biden’s Build Back Better plan (BBB). Three and a half trillion is a lot of money but the BBB would provide many programs which have strong public support including subsidized preschool for children, tuition free community college, efforts to slow or reverse climate change, new Medicare benefits for seniors lowering drug costs and adding hearing, vision and dental coverage and coverage for the uninsured in states that have not accepted Obamacare and paid family and medical leave.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
vermontbiz.com

Jobs and workers are returning, if not rushing back

Public Assets Institute Vermont has recovered nearly 80 percent of the private sector jobs lost in the early days of the pandemic. The four industries with the most growth in 2021 were among the hardest hit over the last year and a half. Manufacturing, educational services, and entertainment are pretty much back to pre-pandemic levels, while the restaurant industry remains about 20 percent below where it was at the beginning of 2020.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Occupation With the Oldest Workers

More and more people are working into their later years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many Americans don’t have enough money to retire, at least if they want to keep their current financial lifestyles. People who want to live as they have need to remain employed full time. This has several consequences. Among […]
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: The chartering of goods and the return on investment

This commentary was written by Lori Ann LaRocco. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. We all know some of the biggest kings in retail have been publicly talking about the contracting of charter vessels....
OAKLAND, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

‘Essential workers’ want more pay

Allow me to offer an alternative to Steve Ervin’s explanation of why it isn’t easy to attract employees. Ervin’s letter implies that many people who are on unemployment insurance are gaming the system. He advertises, offers work and no one shows. In his mind, the unemployment system has no teeth. It rewards fraudulent behavior, laziness and complacency to many undeserving people. It doesn’t force people to take jobs.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Healthcare Workers#Americans#Republicans
Best Life

These 5 U.S. States Will Pay You to Move There

The pandemic shook up life for a lot of people around the country: Work went remote, changes in work-life priorities prompted people to quit their jobs en masse, and home prices skyrocketed in urban centers. For some, this made it an ideal time to ponder a big move. If that sounds like you, you're in luck—there are states around the country that will actually pay you to move there. With research from William Russell, which provides insurance to expats, here's more about what states are offering what incentives, and why.
ECONOMY
KYW News Radio

Poll finds that 40% of workers want to stay remote

PHILADELPHIA (Audacy) — According to a new poll, roughly 40% of workers would rather work remotely and not return to their offices when the pandemic is over. The benefits of not having to commute on crowded trains, interstate traffic, or busses that stop every 30 seconds is leading many Americans to want to stay at home, according to a Harris Poll survey for USA Today.
JOBS
marylandmatters.org

Mike Rosenbaum: Use the Surplus to Empower and Invest in Workers

The writer is an entrepreneur and a Democratic candidate for governor. If the COVID pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that the gap between Marylanders who are well off and those who are struggling to get by has only widened. Our next governor needs to have both a plan and a vision to help everyone access opportunity.
ECONOMY
San Francisco Chronicle

Want to make California a better place? Move

Any place in the state will do. Even better: Stay in your own neighborhood and find a new place nearby. Why am I asking you to go through the hassles and emotions of leaving one place for another? Because our state, which once prided itself on perpetual motion, is stuck in neutral.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTOP

Who should pay for testing unvaccinated employees?

The vast majority of employers surveyed by the Society for Human Resource Management said they believe it will be challenging to implement the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, which requires most organizations with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and routinely screen those who are not. The Alexandria,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
southlakessentinel.com

American Employees Have Had Enough

All across America, employers are losing workers and are unable to find employees to replace them. In the midst of the pandemic, employers have been pushing their employees to their limits, and the employees have finally had enough. The Bureau of Labor reported as of Thursday, October 14th, there was...
LABOR ISSUES
Money

5 Jobs With Hiring Bonuses of $1,000 or More

There were more than 10 million open jobs in the U.S. in August, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and employers are scrambling to fill the gaps. It's a job market where workers have an increasing amount of leverage, and where hefty signing...
JOBS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy