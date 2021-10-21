To the editor: Workers want a better return on their investments

Now that businesses have reopened why are able-bodied Americans not returning to their former jobs as expected?

Many Republicans would have us believe workers have become lazy because of government handouts. Cut the benefits and things will return to “normal.”

This explanation doesn’t hold water, because pandemic-related benefits have ended some time ago.

Instead, could it be that those working long hours in low paying jobs are now re-evaluating whether it’s in their best interest to remain on or go back to these unrewarding jobs?

Clearly some have reached the breaking point. In Pennsylvania, Oregon, and California healthcare workers have threatened to go on strike, unwilling to work for wages near the poverty level. Last week 10,000 John Deere workers in five states went on strike because wages have gone up marginally, while corporate profits and salaries for top executives have soared. Closer to home, in August nine employees at a Perrysburg coffee shop walked off their jobs to protest unacceptable working conditions.

In this climate, many lower-tier workers are beginning to imagine employment alternatives that would serve to improve the quality of their work life. And employers are getting the message that it is now a “workers" market. As a result, they are offering various combinations of hiring bonuses, higher wages, better benefits, more flexible hours, and a better work environment.

We admire investors who carefully weigh market conditions and their various options before making an investment decision.

In like manner, we ought to commend American workers for seeking to invest their time and skills in labor markets that will yield greater returns.

BILL TUCHOLSKI

Monclova Resident

Trump’s hold continues

I am writing to admit defeat. I had hoped that those loyal to former president Trump would look at his actions while in office and see the illegalities, the raciest speech and actions, the out and out grifting, and the purely partisan and vengeful talk and actions in disgust. However, it all is okay with them.

So, I guess we have to let the Republicans stack the deck against people of color and anyone who believes in social justice. Out will go the truth.

Instead, QAnon nonsense will reign. Civil War history will reflect that slavery did not exist and Black people are less than human anyway. People who are disadvantaged don't deserve help because they are lazy, but the wealthy do because the government is evil. White people deserve to vote, while people of color don't because they might vote "the wrong way.”

My only hope is that this evil fog will lift and people will realize that this is a country for all and everyone should be able to life the life their dreams and abilities will allow.

JACK McCOMIS

West Toledo