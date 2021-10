Shares have soared since Morgan Stanley disclosed a more than 10% stake in Waitr Holdings. Shares of on-demand food delivery service Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) are tanking today, but unless they bought the stock yesterday, shareholders probably don't mind much. That's because it is up more than 130% over the past two weeks. Today, though, shares dropped as much as 16% at session lows. As of 1:15 p.m. EDT, Waitr Holdings shares were still down 11%.

STOCKS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO