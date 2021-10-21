CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

The Chicana/o/x Identity and the 20th Century Movement

elpaisanoonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicanx movement of the 1960’s created solidarity among Mexican-Americans in the Southwest. The movement pursued to change and improve education, politics, and civil rights for Mexican-Americans and Latin Americans during a critical period in United States history. Over the last decade, gender-neutral variations of the word have transformed...

elpaisanoonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Princetonian

Reflecting on travel through the lives of 20th century philosophers

Among the many losses of the past 18 months, the loss of international travel opportunities through the University is often forgotten. Many students traveled independently this summer or during gap years, and Princeton students were more than happy to take internships domestically in the absence of viable programs abroad. As ever, Princeton students adapted creatively and constructively to the loss of typical study-abroad activities, but this does not mean we should not reflect on this loss.
PRINCETON, NJ
nickiswift.com

Who Are Colin Powell's Children?

Tributes for Gen. Colin Powell dominated the news after his death on October 18. Powell's family announced his death via Facebook: "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American." The former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff died of complications due to COVID-19. According to The New York Times, Powell was married to his wife Alma for almost 60 years. The couple shared three children, Michael, Linda, and Annemarie, per The Sun.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Society
Los Angeles County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

The ‘El Chapo’ of Guatemala Is a Woman

CIUDAD PEDRO DE ALVARADO, Guatemala — With local elections just months away, Mayra Lemus sat down for lunch at the Los Cuernos hotel in Ciudad Pedro de Alvarado, a border town in Guatemala. It was February 18, 2018, and she was running for mayor of the local municipality, which borders El Salvador to the south. She had brought together prominent members of the community as part of her campaigning efforts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Salazar
Deseret News

Opinion: If you’re not vaccinated and think you’re winning, think again

It can be easy to become numbed to the magnitude of the losses that COVID-19 has wrought. But we must not. Officially, over 734,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — more Americans than the military fatalities in WWI, WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam combined. In another grim milestone, American deaths from COVID-19 now exceed American deaths due to the influenza pandemic of 1918 (675,000 deaths). The true number of deaths is likely even higher.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Judge tells court ‘we’re getting all kinds of threats’ for prosecuting pro-Trump Capitol rioters

A federal judge said colleagues have received threats for presiding over cases related to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.During a hearing on 22 October, US District Judge Reggie Walton excoriated defendants who continue to falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the baseless narrative that fuelled the attack, and those who continue to defend their attempt to threaten lawmakers to overturn the results.“It bothers me that she would try to associate herself with that type of violence,” Judge Walton said during a hearing for Capitol riot defendant Lori Vinson. “Then she goes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicana#Latin Americans#20th Century#Mexican Americans#Latino#Chicanos#The Chicanx Movement
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court rulings always include the perspective of a white male, but often exclude viewpoints of Black and Latina justices

In recent decades, much progress has been made in diversifying the Supreme Court. While only white males served as justices for more than 175 years, the court now includes three female justices, one Black and one Latina justice. Despite the increased diversity, however, the court’s voting rules often exclude minority viewpoints. Like most other courts, the Supreme Court decides its cases by a majority vote. If at least five of the nine justices agree on a resolution, they are able to determine the court’s decision and impose their preferred outcome. If other justices disagree, they cannot ensure that their views are taken...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

The Brutal Drug Trafficking Matriarch Who Brought Down Her Own Clan

EL ESPIRITU, Honduras — The tiny town of El Espiritu sits at the end of a long, red dirt road, nestled in the lush mountains of northwest Honduras. Home to Digna Asusena Valle, a 60-year-old drug trafficking matriarch, the town isn’t exactly a holiday destination; starting in the early ’90s, Digna ran El Espiritu with her clan like a fierce family fiefdom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Teen Vogue

The Shadow Docket: How Supreme Court Conservatives Are Manipulating Justice

On September 1, the Supreme Court allowed Texas’s SB 8 to go into effect. This law, which Justice Sonia Sotomayor called “a breathtaking act of defiance — of the Constitution, of [the Supreme] Court’s precedents, and of the rights of women seeking abortions throughout Texas,” allows anyone to sue abortion providers in Texas if they assist in performing abortions after the six-week mark of pregnancy. This ruling was roundly criticized by the public and four justices in dissent: Chief Justice John Roberts, plus justices Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, and Elena Kagan. In her dissent, Kagan wrote that the “ruling illustrates just how far the Court’s ‘shadow docket’ decisions may depart from the usual principles of appellate process.” By doing so, she added her voice to the crowd criticizing how this conservative Court has used its shadow docket to destabilize American law and force conservative outcomes on the public in the dead of night.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy