Asian shares mixed after Evergrande sale deal called off

By YURI KAGEYAMA
fox13memphis.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares are mixed in Asia after major Chinese property developer Evergrande said a plan to sell its property management arm to a smaller rival had fallen through. Shares slipped in Hong Kong and Tokyo but rose in most other regional markets. China Evergrande Group's shares tumbled nearly 12% while...

The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,566.48, surpassing a record set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached an all-time high, gaining 0.2% to...
STOCKS
AFP

Hong Kong to further tighten Covid travel restrictions

Hong Kong will tighten coronavirus travel restrictions to bring it more into line with the Chinese mainland, its leader said Tuesday, as the city extended its streak of more than two months without a major local outbreak. On Tuesday, she made clear Beijing expects the city to mimic its own strict restrictions.
TRAVEL
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of KE Holdings Are Down Today

Chinese real estate developer Modern Land missed one of its bond payments, stoking fears about the amount of debt taken on by developers in China. Shares of the Chinese real estate platform KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) have fallen nearly 13% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT today after there was some disappointing news regarding the Chinese real estate market.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.
STOCKS
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Asian shares mixed after S&P 500 squeaks to new record high

Asian shares were mixed Friday after a late-in-the-day wave of buying pushed the S&P 500 to a fresh record high. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong and Tokyo but fell in Sydney and Shanghai. An official newspaper, the Securities Times, said China Evergrande Group made an overdue bond payment on Friday....
STOCKS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, All Eyes on China Evergrande as Stocks Resume Trading

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Thursday morning, with investors keeping an eye on China Evergrande Group (HK:3333), corporate earnings, and elevated inflation. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.35% by 10:23 PM ET (2:23 AM GMT), while South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.35%. In Australia, the ASX 200...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Asian equities off to a mixed start

New York turned in a strong performance on Friday after US retail Sales unexpectedly rose by 0.70% for September, well above the 0.20% expected. US yields firmed across the curve but were ignored by equity markets as the S&P 500 rose 0.75%, the Nasdaq gained 0.50%, and the Dow Jones jumped by 1.10%. US futures are quiet in Asia thus far, easing slightly on long-covering from Friday’s close.
STOCKS
AFP

Covid isolation hurting Hong Kong's reputation: industry group

Hong Kong's decision to pursue a zero-Covid strategy and maintain some of the world's strictest quarantine measures is hammering the city's business reputation, the top lobby group for financial firms in the city said Monday. The warning came as a survey showed almost half of major international banks and asset managers are considering moving staff out of the city as they struggle to retain employees or attract fresh talent. Hong Kong has been kept comparatively free of the coronavirus thanks to strict travel curbs and up to 21 days of mandatory hotel quarantine for anyone arriving in the finance hub. But there is growing frustration among businesses that there is no end in sight to the restrictions as officials make it clear opening up to the Chinese mainland must come before any easing of international travel curbs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher ahead of heavy earnings week

Stocks opened slightly higher Monday, rallying as investors prepared for a busy week of earnings, including results from a number of key tech-related companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 3 points, or less than 0.1%, at 35,674, after opening in positive territory, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2% at 4,554.61. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.5% to 15,159.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

GE stock gains after profit and FCF beats, while revenue surprisingly fell

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported third-quarter profit and industrial free cash flow that beat expectations, but revenue that surprisingly fell, while providing an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. On a net per-share basis, GE swung to earnings of $1.08 from a loss of $1.09 in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS rose to 57 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped 0.5% to $18.43 billion from $18.53 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $19.29 billion. Industrial free cash flow was $1.7...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Spire Global Stock Just Popped 13%

Shares of space-based data, analytics, and services company Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) shot to the moon on Tuesday, rising a solid 13% through 2:30 p.m. EDT today. The catalyst for today's rise appears to be the promotion of an executive. So what. As Spire announced this morning, it has promoted Theresa...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Silicon Motion raises dividend, boosting yield to more than double that of the S&P 500

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. shot up 5.2% in midday trading Monday, after the supplier of NAND flash controllers raised its dividend by 43%. The Taiwan-based company said it will pay an annual cash dividend of $2.00 per American depositary shares, up from a previous annual dividend of $1.40 a share. The payout of the dividend will be spread out as quarterly payments, to shareholders of record on Nov. 10, and on Feb. 14, May 12 and Aug. 11 of 2022. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a yield of 2.81%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. The stock has rallied 47.7% year to date, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has advanced 21.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 21.4%.
STOCKS

