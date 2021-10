YORK – A depleted Fort Mill Yellow Jackets squad came in to the Cougar Den hurting and left with even more injuries after being ran through by the York Cougars 56-14. Fort Mill and York came into their game on opposite ends of the spectrum as the Jackets were 1-5 and York was 5-1. Fort Mill has been decimated with injuries as of late as they were without key offensive players in Joshua Sturgeon in addition to Andrew Thompson and Brandon Elliott, both of which has been out for a while. Defensively, Fort Mill was missing a handful of players as well. The Jackets had 29 players dressed for the game. The loss now puts them at 1-6 on the season.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO