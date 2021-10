The release of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is nearly upon us, and that means the game's embargo is now up, allowing reviewers the opportunity to share their thoughts. At this time, the general consensus on the game is fairly strong, with many positively comparing it to Marvel's Spider-Man on PlayStation 4. It remains to be seen whether audiences will embrace the game as critics have, but this is certainly a good sign for any players that might have been on the fence. The Guardians haven't had nearly as many video game outings as other superheroes, but perhaps this might even lead to more in the future!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO