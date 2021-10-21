CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

ETSU holds 'Buc Madness' as new eras begin for men's and women's basketball

By Heather Williams
wcyb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans got a close-up look at both the ETSU men's and women's basketball teams on Wednesday night, as the programs help their “Buc Madness” event inside of Brooks Gym. Both...

wcyb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
newscenter1.tv

BHSU men’s and women’s basketball teams gearing up for 2021-22 season

SPEARFISH, S.D. – The Black Hills State University men’s and women’s basketball programs have always shared one thing in common: consistency. Expect no different from the Yellow Jackets this season. Coaches from Black Hills State University held a media day press conference on Monday afternoon to talk about the upcoming...
SPEARFISH, SD
wcyb.com

ETSU jumps one spot in FCS Stats Top 25 Poll

The ETSU football is now ranked No. 13 after its road win at Furman on Saturday. The Bucs kept their spot at No. 14 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. ETSU enters its bye week at 7-1, which includes 4-1 in Southern Conference Play. They earned their first win at Furman...
COLLEGE SPORTS
elizabethton.com

ETSU to hold Buc Madness on Oct. 20

JOHNSON CITY – With the ETSU men’s and women’s basketball seasons set to get underway in less than a month, the ETSU Athletics Department released details on its “Buc Madness,” a preseason tip-off event, on Wednesday, Oct. 20 inside Brooks Gym. The free event, presented by Johnson City Honda, is...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan King
chatsports.com

Men’s and Women’s Basketball to Take Part in AAC Media Day Wednesday

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference will host its 2021 Men's and Women's Basketball Media Days on October 13-14 with Temple being featured at 2:55 pm on Wednesday. Standout guard Khalif Battle and head coach Aaron McKie will be featured for the men's team while Al-American forward Mia Davis...
IRVING, TX
ubspectrum.com

Men’s basketball will rely on experience

The UB men’s basketball team is coming off consecutive losses — one to Ohio in the Mid-American Conference Tournament and the other to Colorado State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. This year’s Bulls roster will feature multiple returning upperclassmen from last season. Senior forwards Jeenathan Williams...
BUFFALO, NY
247Sports

FSU Men's Basketball at ACC Tipoff on Tuesday

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton, along with veteran guard Anthony Polite and veteran forward Malik Osborne, are representing the Seminoles at the 2021 ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff from the Charlotte Marriott City Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday. The trio will hit the main stage at 11:45 a.m. to...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Etsu#Eras#Brooks Gym#Lee University
Wichita Eagle

A 6-11 freshman wins three-point shootout at WSU men’s basketball Shocker Madness

It didn’t take long for freshman Kenny Pohto to show Shocker fans his ability from outside the arc. The 6-foot-11 center from Sweden easily became the tallest Wichita State men’s basketball player to win the Shocker Madness three-point contest with a final-round score of 17 points Tuesday night at Koch Arena, much to the delight of his teammates who swarmed him after he swished the final corner shot.
WICHITA, KS
chatsports.com

Different Bears, same dream: women’s basketball begins quest for a national championship

A lot has changed within the Baylor women’s basketball team since losing to the University of Connecticut in the Elite Eight last season. Head coach Nicki Collen took over the helm after Kim Mulkey departed for Louisiana State University and former Baylor standouts DiDi Richards, Moon Ursin and DiJonai Carrington all left the program. Senior forward NaLyssa Smith said all the change isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though.
BASKETBALL
riverbluffathletics.com

Gator Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tryout Info Here

Here is the information for students interested in trying out for the River Bluff men’s or women’s basketball programs:. All participants must have their PlanetHS account up to date prior to try-outs. There is information on the RBHS Athletic Webpage. *Times and locations for Nov. 2nd could change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hoiabc.com

2021-22 Bradley men’s and women’s basketball debut with Red-White Scrimmages

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- It was sneak peek night for both the Bradley men's and women's basketball teams as the Braves hosted their Red-White scrimmages on Wednesday night at Renaissance Coliseum. In the men's scrimmage, familiar faces Rienk Mast, Ja'Shon Henry and Jayson Kent all impressed with 9 points apiece, but it was JUCO transfer Terry Roberts who stood above the rest. The Florida SouthWestern State transfer poured in a game-high 10 points in an impressive performance.
PEORIA, IL
Technician Online

Men's basketball's underclassmen guards, new faces to play big role in pivotal season

CHARLOTTE — Every season, fans of every NCAA basketball team get excited to see their offseason changes take the court and mesh. Many of those fans walk away dissatisfied. And while the last few seasons haven’t been ideal for the NC State men’s basketball team, there’s legitimate reason for optimism for the program. The Wolfpack’s fresh blend of new faces is at the forefront of said optimism, with sophomore guard Cam Hayes, redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron, junior transfers Casey Morsell and Greg Gantt Jr. and the freshman trio of Terquavion Smith, Ernest Ross and Breon Pass set to play big minutes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDVM 25

Maryland men’s basketball holds media day with high expectations

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The highly anticipated 2021-22 Maryland men’s basketball team was introduced to the media on Tuesday, with some key new faces and returning ones too. “We have really good guard play which I think is very important. We’re bigger and stronger and faster and then probably the most important thing to […]
MARYLAND STATE
JC Post

Men’s Basketball Team to Hold Open Scrimmage Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State men’s basketball team will host an open scrimmage on Saturday afternoon beginning at 3:45 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum prior to the Iowa State football game. Fans can enter the arena through the Northwest or Northeast entrances with the doors to Section 4-5-6 on...
KANSAS STATE
chatsports.com

2021-22 Men’s basketball roster preview

We’re under a month out from the Hoosier’s opening game on Tuesday, November 9 against Eastern Michigan. Since the football team got some much-needed recovery time during their bye week this week, I figured now would be a good time to preview the men’s basketball roster for this coming season.
BASKETBALL
WOWK 13 News

WVU men’s basketball tips off Friday

West Virginia University will tip off the 2021-22 men’s basketball season with the Gold-Blue Debut, presented by new Coke Zero Sugar on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy