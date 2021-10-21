ETSU holds 'Buc Madness' as new eras begin for men's and women's basketball

CHARLOTTE — Every season, fans of every NCAA basketball team get excited to see their offseason changes take the court and mesh. Many of those fans walk away dissatisfied. And while the last few seasons haven’t been ideal for the NC State men’s basketball team, there’s legitimate reason for optimism for the program. The Wolfpack’s fresh blend of new faces is at the forefront of said optimism, with sophomore guard Cam Hayes, redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron, junior transfers Casey Morsell and Greg Gantt Jr. and the freshman trio of Terquavion Smith, Ernest Ross and Breon Pass set to play big minutes.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO