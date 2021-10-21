CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Here's Your Chance to Get 50% Off Finex's Cast Iron Grill Pan

By Alex Lauer
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re dismayed by the end of peak grilling season, we suggest picking up a grill pan that can bring the experience inside to your stovetop. Not just any grill pan, mind you, but Finex’s overbuilt 12-inch cast iron pan, which is currently almost 50% off at...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Last Chance! Our Place’s Always Pan Sale Is Ending Soon — Grab Yours ASAP!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve written a lot about the Always Pan from Our Place — and for good reason! There’s just so much to love about this pan: It’s simple, versatile, and right now — for a limited time only through October 18 — it’s on major sale. Normally priced at $145, the Always Pan can be scored for just $115 (the $30 discount is applied automatically at checkout). Given that it does all the work of eight pieces of cookware, this is a pretty sweet deal.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

This $15 Tool That Makes Cleaning My Cast Iron Pan Effortless

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. This is the first time I’ve said (erm, written) it out loud: I used to be afraid of cast iron cookware. Soap or no soap? Towel dry or put back on the stove? Should I season it after I clean it? Is it game over if it rusts? Advice on taking care of cast iron can be conflicting and intimidating! Even after reading some very helpful articles (I recommend this one and this one), my cast iron skillet only got occasional love. I wanted all the amazing benefits of cooking in the stuff, but I just couldn’t seem to convince myself that I would be able to take care of it properly. That is, until I got my hands on Lodge’s Cast Iron Scrub Brush.
ELECTRONICS
Top Speed

Here’s Your Chance to Buy the Lo-Res, Poor-Man’s Cybertruck!

The Lo-Res Car has to be one of the strangest automobiles out there, even as far as concept cars go. It’s no wonder that it eventually made it to the Petersen Automotive Museum in L.A. They acquired this extremely rare vehicle three years ago, and the car is now being auctioned for no reserve at BringATrailer.com. It is being offered on a bill of sale and does not have a title or registration for use on the street.
BUYING CARS
seattlepi.com

It's Your Last Chance to Shop Casper's Massive Mattress Sale

Wave Hybrid: Now 15% off, the Wave Hybrid is Casper’s most supportive mattress, while AirScape 3 technology and cooling gel help prevent overheating. Nova Hybrid: The brand’s softest mattress, also 15% off, with seven zones of targeted support to help with healthy spinal alignment. Original: Casper’s most popular mattress is...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
InsideHook

Deal: Staub’s Cast-Iron Cookware Is Currently Up to 50% Off

As the weather cools, spending some time cooking in a warm kitchen might sound like a good idea. If you need some solid cookware, you’re not gonna do much better than Staub. Originating in France, Staub has been forging professional-level cast-iron pots and pans since 1974. And right now Williams Sonoma is offering deals on this high-end kitchen gear for up to 50% off.
LIFESTYLE
97.9 KICK FM

Here’s Your Chance to Win A Hunting Prize Pack

Mt. Dew, County Market, and this Townsquare Media station are teaming up to give you a chance to win a Hunting Prize Pack valued at $250. The prize pack includes a Hunting Pop-up, a Wild Life Trail Camera, binoculars and we are making it easy to register. Head to your local County Market at both locations in Quincy, Pittsfield, Canton, Palmyra, and Hannibal. Find the Mt. Dew display which will have a codeword on it (there is a different codeword at each location). Download the station's app to enter the code, and you're all set.
QUINCY, IL
Connecticut Post

Macy's cast iron griddle & skillet set is on sale for $8

Griddles and skillets go together like peas and carrots – two ingredients you could theoretically cook in a griddle or skillet provided you had some yellow rice to throw in there. Maybe throw in some ham, too?. Capitalizing on this heaven-sent culinary relationship is Macy’s with a dishy deal on...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Innovation#Discounts#Cooking#Food Drink#Finex#Warehouse Sale#Cast Iron Grill Pan#Insidehook
WRAL

Here's how to get rid of funky odors in your home

It happens to everyone from time-to-time, something in the home starts to smell. Sometimes it’s tough to track down. Is it the trash can? The refrigerator? A bathroom drain?. 5 On Your Side’s Monica Laliberte shares some easy fixes. One common issue: front loading wash machines. “It’s a constant, constant,...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dwell.com

Here’s Your Chance to Tour 9 Gorgeous Homes in Austin, Texas

For 35 years, the AIA Austin Homes Tour has offered a peek inside some of the city’s best-designed dwellings. The tour went virtual last year due to the pandemic, which expanded the celebration of Austin’s architectural achievements to a global audience—and this year, the organization is presenting a hybrid experience.
LIFESTYLE
WJCL

Here's your chance to own an energy-efficient bunker home

PRINCETON, Mass. — From the outside, it might look like a relic of the Cold War, but this modern Massachusetts bunker was built underground for the purpose of energy efficiency. It's a three-bedroom, 2.5 bath single-family home built in 2005. The listing by Greg Maiser of Sold Squad says it...
REAL ESTATE
windowsreport.com

Here’s your chance to get the Windows 10 laptops at a steal

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. There is speculation that PC makers are discounting Windows 10 laptops to clear stock.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy