Porsche Design Is Getting Into the Luxury Hotel Business

One great thing about visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, California is that unlike its Florida cousin, one does not have to stay on-site to get the Disney experience. In fact, staying offsite IS part of the Disneyland experience in my honest opinion. I’ve stayed at several hotels and they’ve all been good, but I recently had the great opportunity to try the newest hotel in Anaheim, one known for its commitment to luxury and service – the JW Marriott Anaheim. From previous experience at sister properties around the world I knew what to expect, but even those lofty expectations were almost immediately surpassed at this remarkable property.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO