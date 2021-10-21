CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Dynamo's momentum stalls in 3-0 loss to Galaxy

By Corey Roepken
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat strong run on which the Dynamo were hoping to finish the regular season ended against a brick wall on Wednesday night. Two goals late in the first half sparked the visiting LA Galaxy to a 3-0 win over Houston in front of 13,798 fans at PNC Stadium. The...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. Houston Dynamo

The LA Galaxy defense has stepped up when it has mattered most, stopping the goal leakage and giving the offense the opportunity to work through their profligate finishing. The first half on Wednesday against the Houston Dynamo in a 3-0 win was once again an exercise in watching the Galaxy squander their chances until Sacha Kjlestan did what a veteran does, calmly burying a penalty kick. At that point, the tide turned.
MLS
Daily Jefferson County Union

Kljestan scores in 2nd straight game, LA Galaxy beat Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Sacha Kljestan and Kevin Cabral scored in the LA Galaxy's 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. Los Angeles (13-11-6) has won two straight after getting a stoppage-time winner from Kljestan on Saturday. Houston (6-13-12) was eliminated from playoff contention Saturday. Kljestan scored on a...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zarek Valentin
Person
Maynor Figueroa
Person
Griffin Dorsey
Person
Sacha Kljestan
Person
Tab Ramos
ESPN

LA Galaxy cruise to easy win over Houston Dynamo

A pair of goals near the end of the first half, including an own goal, propelled the LA Galaxy to a 3-0 road win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. The victory was the second straight for L.A. (13-11-6, 45 points) after it endured a nine-match winless streak. Before Saturday, the Galaxy hadn't won a game in more than two months.
MLS
sacramentosun.com

Galaxy visit Dynamo hoping to start new winning streak

The Los Angeles Galaxy will look to regain a more consistent form when they visit the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. Los Angeles (12-11-6, 42 points) will be playing its second match in four days after outlasting the Portland Timbers 2-1 on Saturday. Substitute Sacha Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the 92nd minute to snap the tie and ended a nine-match skid that saw the Galaxy go 0-4-5 following a win at Minnesota on Aug. 14.
MLS
chatsports.com

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy: Odds, game thread

After a cathartic last-minute win last time out to break a way-too-long winless streak, the LA Galaxy have little time to rest on their laurels, as they head to Texas midweek to take on the Houston Dynamo Wednesday evening. The Galaxy beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 at home on Saturday,...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dynamo#La Galaxy#Western Conference
houstondynamofc.com

Dynamo U-23s draw 0-0 with FC Dallas, but positives abound

The Houston Dynamo U-23 team took on FC Dallas II at Houston Sports Park on Wednesday afternoon, finishing in a 0-0 draw. Despite not getting a positive result, there were plenty of positives for head coach Kenny Bundy and his staff to take away from this game, particularly from the first half when the Dynamo dominated possession and got off a number of dangerous chances.
MLS
KXAN

What to know about Austin FC’s final game vs. Houston Dynamo of season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will face the Houston Dynamo for the final time of the season 4pm on Sunday at Q2 Stadium. This will be the first of two straight Texas Derby matches for Austin FC, they will travel to the Metroplex to take on FC Dallas next Saturday. The three MLS teams representing the […]
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Win Supporters’ Shield For First Time In Franchise History

BOSTON (CBS) –The Revolution have been on an epic run all season long. On Saturday, the idle Revs did something no other New England club has accomplished. The Revolution have claimed this year’s Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the club that accrues the most most points during the regular season. The Shield is New England’s following a Seattle Sounders loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. It’s the first time in franchise history that New England has claimed the title of regular season champs. Thanks to the play of their dynamic trio — Carles Gil, Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou — and...
MLS
chatsports.com

Houston Dynamo exchange own goals in loss to Austin FC

The Houston Dynamo looked to best their newest Texas rival, Austin FC, when they traveled I-10 to Q2 Stadium. However, Austin was eager to do well for their fans and were able to come out aggressive which led to a 2-1 win for the home side. In the opening minutes...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Revolution Remain Hungry For Ultimate Goal After Claiming Supporters’ Shield

FOXBORO (CBS) — The road to the MLS Cup will go through New England, with the Revolution claiming the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield over the weekend. It’s a hard-earned trophy for the 2021 Revs, now owners of a 21-4-7 record and 70 points for the season following a 2-2 draw in Orlando on Sunday night. The club needs just three more points over their final two regular season matches to set a new MLS single-season points record. The Supporters’ Shield is nice, and a new MLS record for points in a season would be pretty sweet, too. But those will not distract...
MLS
CBS Denver

Officials Visit Denver As Mile High City Is Considered For FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches

DENVER (CBS4) – A delegation on Monday is visiting Denver to decide if the Mile High City will possibly host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. (credit: CBS) Denver has hosted plenty of major events in the past, like the MLB All-Star Game this past summer. But this could be one of the biggest sports event yet. (credit: CBS) The group visiting Denver is looking at the facilities, especially Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is among 17 cities in the country bidding to host World Cup games. If it is selected, Denver could host as many as six games. Hoping to impress the governing body on Monday was Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and former U.S. men’s soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard, who also played on the Colorado Rapids. “For me, I’ve seen international games played here in this city. I played my club ball here. The fans are hungry for it,” Howard said. “Denver is the perfect city, one because we’ve got the infrastructure. The weather is incredible. The people want this. The people would welcome the world’s teams, the world’s players with open arms.”
DENVER, CO
Houston Chronicle

Column: Astros proof that cheaters really do prosper

Stop if this sounds familiar. The World Series is here, and so unfortunately are the Houston Astros. For the third time in just five years, if you’re keeping score at home. And, yes, they’ve brought their baggage along. The difference this time? We know who they are. That wasn’t the...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Podcast: The lowdown on Astros-Braves

Chandler Rome, Danielle Lerner and Steve Schaeffer preview the 2021 World Series, from the managers to the lineups to the starting pitchers to the bullpens. Connect with Danielle, Chandler and Steve.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros set World Series roster: Jake Meyers off, Marwin Gonzalez on

After omitting Marwin Gonzalez from their first two playoff rosters, Houston included the veteran utilityman on its 26-man World Series roster and left off injured center fielder Jake Meyers. Swapping Gonzalez for Meyers was the Astros’ only change from their American League Championship Series win against the Red Sox. Houston...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Texans film room: Inside Desmond King's debut as punt returner

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Welcome to Film Room, where we’ll break down significant portions from the Texans’ last football game. Have a seat. Set the phone aside. Let’s dive in. How 'bout that punt return game: We are not embarking on a fruitless exercise. Nor are we ignoring the myriad issues...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Hofmann nets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets defeat Dallas 4-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, leading the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-1 win over over Dallas Stars on Monday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand added a goal and his 100th career assist, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist as Columbus won for the second time in three games. Alexandre Texier scored into an empty net.
NHL
Houston Chronicle

Mattress Mack raises the stakes, sends more 'Rally Nuns' to the World Series

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is looking to continue the good luck streak. The Gallery Furniture owner and notorious bettor announced Monday that he will send 55 nuns from the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province to Minute Maid Park Tuesday to support the Houston Astros the Atlanta Braves in the Game 1 of the World Series.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy