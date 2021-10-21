Mayor Kapszukiewicz touts endorsement list ahead of November election

Touting a long list of endorsements he’s received ahead of the November election, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz argued his administration’s work during his first term has cultivated a unified front of support from businesses, labor unions, and major organizations alike throughout the city.

The mayor, speaking at a news conference Wednesday at Middlegrounds Metropark in which he convened dozens of supporters to thank them for their endorsements, contended a list of 25 endorsements he proudly displayed across a cardboard poster at the conference is the most one-sided slate of support he has seen during his 25-some years as a public official.

“I have never seen a campaign, especially for a high-profile race like mayor, where one campaign has enjoyed all of the endorsements,” he said. “It’s hard to say that in any other way that doesn’t seem like I’m patting myself on the back, but I’m just so proud of the coalition we’ve been able to put together.”

Mr. Kapszukiewicz’s challenger, former three-term mayor Carty Finkbeiner, said despite the endorsements for the incumbent who has raised a lot of money, he’s encouraged by conversations he’s had with people on the ground.

“There’s no question in most people’s minds, including labor union leaders, who the choice for mayor will be. It will be Carty Finkbeiner,” he said. “It will be Carty Finkbeiner because over the years, continuing right up until this moment, I’m the guy who is at the plants. I am the guy who is at the bowling alleys after they get off work for relaxation, getting some bowling in. I’m the guy who is at the high school and university football games greeting them as they come to the games. And I’m the same guy year in and year out, who for a lot of years has been at everything from funerals to celebrations of a new child.”

Mr. Kapszukiewicz’s list of support includes a number of endorsements he didn’t receive during his first campaign, including several United Auto Workers locals, the Carpenters Local 351, and biggest of all, the Lucas County Democratic Party.

“I have worked with groups that didn’t support me four years ago,” the mayor said. “In fact they worked against me. And I think over the four years, they’ve seen the work we’ve done, we’ve built the trust, and now four years later they do support me. I think those endorsements mean, maybe a little more.”

Some of Mr. Kapszukiewicz’s other endorsements include: the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Toledo Federation of Teachers, the Toledo Firefighters IAFF Local 92, and the Toledo Police Command Officers’ Association.

Mr. Finkbeiner said he has received endorsements from The Sojourner’s Truth newspaper and the American Postal Workers Union Toledo Area Local 170. He also touted support he received from a number of American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees locals in an advertisement in The Blade.

“If you really were able to go door-to-door to the residences of city of Toledo employees, I believe based upon feedback, seeing them and so forth, that the majority of those individuals will be voting for Carty Finkbeiner,” he added.

At the news conference Wednesday, Bruce Baumhower, president of UAW Local 12, said when the union did a screening during its endorsement process, there was a unanimous vote in support of Mr. Kapszukiewicz, something he said he rarely sees.

“He’s been the voice of reason in the community,” Mr. Baumhower said. “...We had the [Mercy Health] St. Vincent [Medical Center] strike, and he found a way to balance walking the picket line with us and asking the corporations to work with us and find a way to get an agreement. I think that’s real leadership.”

In the September primary, Mr. Kapszukiewicz received about twice as many votes as Mr. Finkbeiner, who is also a Democrat. Mr. Kapszukiewicz garnered nearly 54 percent of the vote, while Mr. Finkbeiner advanced to the general election with just over 27 percent of the vote.