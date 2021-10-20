Gates Installed At U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Snake River Recreation Sites For Safety Hazards & Federal Government Shutdowns

LEWISTON - According to a press release from the City of Lewiston Monday afternoon, city administrators have been made aware that flyers distributed at the Nez Perce County Fair were printed on a copy machine that belongs to the City of Lewiston. The flyers were reportedly supporting the efforts of KEEP Lewiston, which is an effort to encourage voters to vote yes on Proposition One in the upcoming November 2 election. "It was determined that a City employee did, in fact, make the copies, and the City has been reimbursed 10 cents per page," says the release.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO