Aerospace & Defense

First Lufthansa Dreamliner To Be Named After Germany’s Capital

By Charlotte Seet
airlinegeeks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 60 years, Lufthansa has had a tradition of naming its aircraft after German cities, but only less than a handful have been given the privilege of being named after the German capital, Berlin. Besides being the German capital, Lufthansa and Berlin have had a long and...

airlinegeeks.com

abc17news.com

Germany’s newly elected parliament to convene for first time

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s newly elected parliament is set to hold its first meeting. The 736-member lower house, or Bundestag, is expected to elect as its new speaker Baerbel Bas of the center-left Social Democrats, which emerged from last month’s election as the strongest party. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend Tuesday’s meeting although she is no longer a lawmaker. She will be sitting on the visitor stands of parliament. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will later formally dismiss Merkel and her Cabinet, though they will be asked to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is in place. The three parties that hope to form Germany’s new government say they aim to have the country’s next chancellor in place in December,
POLITICS
airlinegeeks.com

British Airways Forms New Codeshare With Kenya Airways

Connectivity is considered to be the very heart of an airline’s success because what more could passengers ask for besides convenient and seamless connections to wherever they wish to go. Whilst it might currently seem impossible for any airline to fly to every available destination from its hub, but connections can still be made through codeshare agreements with various airlines.
LIFESTYLE
airlinegeeks.com

Qantas Advances Return of A380, Resumes Boeing 787 Deliveries

Amid an expected surge in international demand from Australia, Qantas is accelerating the return of its flagship Airbus A380 to the end of March 2022 on its Sydney to Los Angeles route. In addition, the Sydney-based carrier revealed an array of resumptions to destinations in Asia and Oceania and a new connection to Delhi, India.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Another Lufthansa Rubber Duck Is Calling My Name…

After a successful trip to Frankfurt last month to obtain a special-edition coronavirus rubber duck from the Lufthansa First Class Terminal, a new special-edition duck is out…and calling my name. New Special-Edition Porsche Lufthansa Rubber Duck. This month, Lufthansa is offering a special Porsche-edition rubber duck in its First Class...
CARS
simpleflying.com

Court Rules easyJet And Lufthansa Can Buy Air Berlin’s Assets

LOT Polish Airlines has failed in its bid to stop easyJet and Lufthansa from buying former Air Berlin assets. On Wednesday, the European General Court found easyJet and Lufthansa did not get an unfair market advantage by buying the assets. Lufthansa & easyJet take former Air Berlin planes, employees, and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
onemileatatime.com

This Is Lufthansa’s New Business Class Catering?!?

After an amazing Lufthansa first class flight from Miami to Frankfurt, and a fun day at the Lufthansa First Class Terminal, it was time to connect from Frankfurt to Paris in Lufthansa business class. I’m not going to fully review the flight, since I’ve written about Lufthansa’s intra-Europe business class many times before. However, there was something different about this experience, which I wanted to highlight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shore News Network

Germany’s Axel Springer fires top Bild editor after media report

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The media company Axel Springer said on Monday that it would dismiss Julian Reichelt, the editor-in-chief of Germany’s top-selling Bild newspaper, with immediate effect. Reichelt was on temporary leave earlier this year after admitting having affairs with women on the staff but being cleared of wrongdoing by...
ECONOMY
airlive.net

Lufthansa’s last MD-11 is operating its final flight

After operating the aircraft for over two decades, Lufthansa Cargo has announced that it will retire its last remaining MD-11 freighter on Friday, 15th October. The MD-11 freighter, with registration D-ALCC, is coincidentally the last MD-11 registered in Europe. The final touchdown at Frankfurt airport is scheduled to take place at noon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Leonardo Shares Struggle After Boeing Dreamliner Defect Report

Investing.com - Leonardo SpA ADR (OTC:FINMY)) shares have yet to bounce back after the heavy losses on Thursday. The stock is up a little over 1% at € 6.74 on Friday, after dropping -7% Thursday on reports of components issues in the Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) 787 Dreamliner jet production over the past three years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Law.com

Hengeler Pilots Lufthansa On €2.2B Capital Raising

Hengeler Mueller is advising Germany’s flagship carrier Lufthansa on a capital raising worth around €2.16 billion. The move is designed to raise capital to pay back state aid connected to pandemic, Hengeler said in a statement.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Germany Unveils the World's First Fully Automated Train in Hamburg

Siemens and German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) revealed on Monday, October 11, the world's first driverless, fully automated train in the city of Hamburg. In a press statement, Dr. Richard Lutz, CEO of DB said, "with automated rail operations, we can offer our passengers a significantly expanded, more reliable and therefore improved service — without having to lay a single kilometer of new track."
TRAFFIC
MedicalXpress

Germany's CureVac ditches first-generation COVID jab

Germany's CureVac said Tuesday it is no longer seeking European regulatory approval for its coronavirus vaccine, and will focus instead on a more promising second-generation jab. The decision comes after final trial results in July confirmed that CureVac's first vaccine had an efficacy rate of just 48 percent, well below...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU ministers debate how to tackle rising energy costs

European Union ministers met Tuesday for emergency talks focusing on energy amid deep divergences between the 27 member countries on how to tackle a crunch that has seen consumers' bills skyrocket this year.The wave of price hikes is not set to abate before next spring, and ministers discussed a set of short-term measures that have been put forward by the European Commission to help consumers and businesses weather the shock. The main reason behind the sharp spike is increased global demand for energy, and gas in particular. According to EU officials, gas prices in Europe have increased by more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
prweek.com

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Germany names MD

Romina Gerhards (pictured) has been with Hill+Knowlton Strategies since 2019, leading its content and publishing strategy and digital planning and optimisations teams, having previously built up the firm’s technology practice. Prior to H+K Gerhards held senior positions at Bauer Media Group and communications agency Achtung!. Susanne Marell, chief executive of...
BUSINESS
simpleflying.com

Virgin Atlantic Ups Flights To The US For Border Reopening

Virgin Atlantic will increase flights to the US on November 8th to coincide with the border reopening. With fully vaccinated travelers now allowed to fly to the US, Virgin will restore flights to Orlando and Las Vegas and up services to New York. Let’s find out more about the carrier’s plans.
TRAVEL
Washington Post

Seville to become world’s first city to name and rank heat waves

Can naming heat waves call more attention to them and save lives? Seville, Spain, will be the world’s first laboratory to test this concept in 2022, when the city launches a new initiative to name and rank heat waves, much like weather forecasters do for hurricanes. Public health officials have...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Germany first team to reach World Cup after beating North Macedonia

Germany became the first team to join hosts Qatar at the 2022 World Cup with a thumping victory in North Macedonia. Former England youth international Jamal Musiala opened his account for the Germans, running in on goal and stroking home a confident finish. Kai Havertz claimed the first goal in...
SOCCER

