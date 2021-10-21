CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons come up short in season opener 94-88 against Bulls

By Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — Even if the Pistons don’t end up being a playoff team this season, they look like they’ll be fun to watch, and...

This Bulls-Sixers Trade Features Zach LaVine To Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
Minus 3 starters, Pistons go cold in 2nd half and come up short at New York

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 108-100 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS – With Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes both out – Saddiq Bey also missed the game – that meant Saben Lee got his second start of the preseason and the chance to make a move for a spot in the rotation. Dwane Casey wants most for Lee to push the pace, grow as a playmaker and play consistently well on defense with scoring a lesser concern. But 3-point shooting – the willingness to take them more often, primarily – was an off-season focus for Lee and the second-year guard knocked down four triples without a miss, including 3 of 3 in the first half when the Pistons rebounded from Monday’s lopsided loss at Memphis to lead the Knicks despite being shorthanded.
Isaiah Stewart
Jerami Grant
Saddiq Bey
Bulls vs. Pistons game preview and LIVE OPEN THREAD

The new-look Bulls have generated hype throughout the offseason and after a perfect preseason are finally playing real games tonight. Well, sort of. The opponent in the 2021-22 season opener is the Detroit Pistons, who were league doormats last year and should be this year too even after winning the draft lottery and selecting Cade Cunningham #1 overall.
Detroit Pistons game vs. Chicago Bulls: How to watch NBA season opener

Detroit Pistons (20-52 last season) vs. Chicago Bulls (31-41) What: NBA season opener for both teams. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates). Want more Pistons news: Download our free, easy to use mobile app on iPhone or Android. Slam dunk...
Chicago Bulls player grades from opening night win over Pistons

The Chicago Bulls pulled off a nail-biting victory on opening night against the Detroit Pistons, 94-88. This wasn’t the offensive onslaught that the Bulls showed during their undefeated preseason schedule but the stout defense remained as they got stop after stop down the stretch to hold off the Pistons on the road. The outside noise looking down upon the individual defense of certain Bulls players sure was quiet tonight.
The Season-Opener Has Arrived, Pistons Notes, LaVine Sounds Ready, and Other Bulls Bullets

Have you ever been hoisted into the air on a fluffy cloud away from all the world’s troubles and gross smells? Me neither, but I came pretty damn close last night!. The return of the NBA on Tuesday night was pure bliss. I couldn’t help but have a goofy smile on my face as I sunk into my couch and watched two perfectly picked marquee matchups open the season. To be sure, I’m leaps and bounds more excited to see the Chicago Bulls tip-off their campaign against the Detroit Pistons tonight, but excitement also comes with a bit of anxiety. So I’m actually rather pleased I got to pre-game tonight’s affair with a night of hoops where I had no dog in the race. Relaxing stuff.
Bulls vs. Pistons final score: Chicago guts out ugly 94-88 win to open 2021-22 season

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win and the Bulls’ 94-88 victory over the Pistons to open the 2021-22 season has them over .500 for the first time since March 2, 2017. After all the talk about the Bulls boasting a potentially explosive offense while struggling on defense, it was that much-maligned defense that came up big as the offense outside of Zach LaVine couldn’t get much going. Going up against a limited Pistons team without No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham certainly helped matters for the defense, which did get taken advantage of down low at times, but their aggressiveness and activity made life difficult on Detroit. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso continued to wreak havoc on that end after killing it in the preseason, and Patrick Williams got a key stop on Jerami Grant late to seal the game. The Bulls held the Pistons to 40.0% shooting, 6-of-28 shooting from 3 and turned 17 turnovers into 22 points.
4-0 Chicago Bulls aren’t about to celebrate being the Eastern Conference’s only unbeaten team: ‘It don’t mean nothing. ... We can’t carry this record like it’s some sort of badge of honor’

DeMar DeRozan returned to the city he helped turn into a basketball town and led the visiting Chicago Bulls to a 111-108 win over the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan scored 26 points, including eight in the final 4½ minutes, to prevent the Bulls from blowing a game they led by 20 points in the third quarter. “You live for those moments, honestly,” DeRozan said. “I get up for those moments. I love ...
Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream, Prediction, Preview, Injury Report, and Starting Line up- 24th October 2021|NBA Season 2021-22

Read and get to know about Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Live stream and Prediction. The Bulls and the Pistons were this season’s opener for each other, where the Bulls beat the Pistons by 94-88. The Chicago Bulls went on to play to lay their season’s 2nd match against the New Orleans Pelicans and record a win against them as well.
Bulls steamroll Pistons in rematch of opener

Chicago — The Pistons-Bulls rematch had a good start, but a much worse ending than the season opener. After they played the Bulls close down to the final minute on Wednesday in a six-point loss, the Pistons’ shooting went cold in the second and third quarters, and the Bulls looked dominant in a 97-82 victory on Saturday night at United Center.
5 observations from the Chicago Bulls’ opening week, including Alex Caruso’s instant impact, Lonzo Ball’s 3-point shooting and a thin bench

The Chicago Bulls are off to a strong start as the new roster begins to jell, ranking second in opponents points per game with an entertaining style of play. Here are five observations from the opening week of their season. 1. Three games into the 2021-22 season and we already have an MVP race between Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso, the yin and yang of the new-look Bulls. Naturally, the MVP ...
