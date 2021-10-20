Hermès Arceau Lift Tourbillon Minute Repeater

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In early October, as a fabric-wrapped Arc de Triomphe grew soggy in the rain, guests at the spring 2022 Hermès show found themselves in a cocoon of relative sunshine. The artist Flora Moscovici had painted a series of panels, nearly 20 by 30 feet, with gradient tones of warm ochre and rust; they drifted slowly on a track, creating the feeling of a circular room within an airplane hangar on the outskirts of Paris. Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski, the women’s artistic director for Hermès, had brought in Moscovici after seeing Cité Polychrome, a recent plein-air project commissioned by the Ministry of Culture, which mounted the painter’s enormous abstract scrims onto building facades, refashioning quotidien surroundings into something of an opera set. What struck Vanhee-Cybulski—accustomed to working with the scale of the human body—was “her way of using color to transform public spaces in Paris,” she told i-D. The ripple effect played out on the runway as a sunflower-yellow leather trench, blousy pants in muted persimmon, and a loamy mushroom dress—emissaries of color soon to perk up gray streets.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO