Jesse Spencer Exits ‘Chicago Fire’ After 200 Episodes

Jesse Spencer said goodbye to Chicago Fire this week, and we’re not okay. We’ll miss him, but we’re hoping we’ll see him again soon. The 200th episode of Chicago Fire was a heartbreaker as Spencer, and his character Captain Matthew Casey, bid farewell to the show and Firehouse 51. Honestly, we really didn’t think it would happen. The show’s biggest character couldn’t leave, right? Well, we were wrong. Some people would say this is just normal. Main characters leave shows all the time, and this is certainly not the first time Chicago Fire has lost a cast member. But Jesse Spencer is an original character, and the main reason I started watching the show in the first place.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO