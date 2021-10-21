Survivor Recap: Shan and Ricard's Trust Is Tested — Plus, Idol Insanity Preps Players for the Next Stage of the Game

Next week’s Survivor 41 episode 5 seems to be all about chaos — or at least the new promo below seems to suggest that. Let’s start things off here with the current state of the Ua tribe. After all, it seems like we may have an answer on what’s going on with Brad’s idol! When he was voted out, it potentially meant that Xander would never be able to do anything with what he found earlier this season. In order for the idols to be activated, all three of them need to be found and the ridiculous slogans stated while at the immunity challenge.

