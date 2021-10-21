CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivor Recap: Shan and Ricard's Trust Is Tested — Plus, Idol Insanity Preps Players for the Next Stage of the Game

By Nick Caruso
imdb.com
 5 days ago

It’s about time we saw a little dissention between Survivor‘s power couple Shan and Ricard. Once again, all eyes were...

www.imdb.com

TVLine

Survivor Recap: Competitive Disadvantage — Whose Leg Up Led to the Season's Boldest Backstab Yet?

Survivor‘s latest eliminated castaway departed with some fairly poignant words: “It’s not supposed to be easy, ’cause nothing good ever is.” Truer words, my friends. On Wednesday’s episode, an advantage once again became a disadvantage, when Shan (cue the music!) convinced JD to hand over his extra vote for the second time. While Genie seemed to be the likely vote-off, having JD’s advantage in hand got Shan’s wheels turning, and the Mafia pastor from Toronto weighed the option of turning on her ally and reaping the benefits of one beautiful backstab. Did she pull the trigger? Read on for a full recap of...
TV SERIES
awardswatch.com

Previously on… ‘Survivor’ recap: S41 E5 – “The Shan Show”

When we talk in the future about Survivor 41, we will likely divide it up into two eras — Ua and post-Ua. All but one of the first five episodes of the season have now ended with Ua voting out one of their own and while the season is starting to feel repetitive, the narrative is juicier than ever thanks to the undisputed star of the season, Shan Smith.
TV SHOWS
Canyon News

“Survivor 41” Recap: ‘The Strategist Or The Loyalist’

HOLLYWOOD—Yes, last week’s boot of JD from the UA tribe on “Survivor 41” was predictable, but what would transpire with only three members on the tribe left was anyone’s guess. This week’s episode, ‘The Strategist or the Loyalist’ saw UA celebrating day-10 in the game, damn it seems things are moving at a record pace. Genie was focused on looking for that ‘Beware Idol,’ but I’m not sure she should be spilling the tea that she found it. I mean Shan was smart about not opening the supposed idol out of fear of someone having more power than her.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 5: Genie Chen voted out over Ricard

From the very start of Survivor 41 episode 5, it was clear that we were going to be in for a chaotic episode really like no other. You had Shan secretly opening an idol that Genie technically found, and then also Xander spinning some terrible lie to Tiffany about when he found his idol.
TV SHOWS
International Business Times

'Survivor 41': JD Robinson Talks 'Poor' Play, Shan's Strategy Against Him

Jairus "JD" Robinson learned a tough lesson on Wednesday's episode of "Survivor 41." The 20-year-old college student became the fifth person voted out of "Survivor 41" after he trusted Ua tribemate Shantel Smith, known by Shan on the show, with possession of his extra vote advantage. Shan pulled off her second major blindside in as many weeks after writing JD's name down as she clutched his extra vote.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 5 promo: Did Genie find Brad’s potential idol?

Next week’s Survivor 41 episode 5 seems to be all about chaos — or at least the new promo below seems to suggest that. Let’s start things off here with the current state of the Ua tribe. After all, it seems like we may have an answer on what’s going on with Brad’s idol! When he was voted out, it potentially meant that Xander would never be able to do anything with what he found earlier this season. In order for the idols to be activated, all three of them need to be found and the ridiculous slogans stated while at the immunity challenge.
TV SERIES
CBS Tampa

Jairus “JD” Robinson Shares Why He Kept Giving Shan His Extra ‘Survivor’ Vote: ‘My Only Play Was To Suck Up To The People In Power’

(CBS) – The monster that is Survivor 41 claimed another victim last night as Jairus “JD” Robinson was sent home after another tribal council blindside. CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke with JD about his time on the island, getting to go on reward and his sudden blindside at tribal council. MW- JD, excited to talk to you today man, hope all’s going well. We’ll get into everything that went down during your time in the game but before that, as a fan of Survivor, take me back to that moment when you first stepped foot on the island. JR- Yeah, so as soon as...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Survivor's Latest Victim Talks 'Hail Mary' Play and Misplacing Trust in a Supposed Ally: 'I Had No Other Choice'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 41! As the saying goes, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” It was a tough lesson learned by the Ua tribe’s JD Robinson, who became the fifth person voted out of Survivor 41 Wednesday after he trusted tribemate Shan (again!) with possession of his extra vote advantage. Despite saying, “You’re not gonna fool me twice” directly to the camera, that’s exactly what the Mafia pastor did, as she clutched JD’s extra vote with one hand, and wrote his name down with the other. (Click here for a...
TV SERIES
