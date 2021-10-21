Survivor Recap: Shan and Ricard's Trust Is Tested — Plus, Idol Insanity Preps Players for the Next Stage of the Game

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Squid Game, Season 1, Episode 5, "A Fair World."]. While Squid Game episode 4 ended with a big cliffhanger, episode 5 begins by quite literally throwing people over the edge: after Sang-woo (Park Hae-Soo) comes up with a last-minute plan, his team manages to win the tug of war. However, convincing everyone to take three steps forward to force the other team to the ground isn’t an easy task. After all, there’s no denying it sounds like a completely insane plan, one you can only get on board with if you truly trust your teammates. In the end, that’s what “A Fair World” comes down to: Trust.
Comments / 0