This is the first time that a sapphire-cased watch receives the Poinçon de Genève certification. While sapphire cases are not new, they are a fairly recent development made possible thanks to manufacturing and milling technical advances. Today, just a handful of high-end luxury brands turn to sapphire for their cases because of the time and difficulty involved in their making. Louis Vuitton does so with the new Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon Sapphire watch that is offered in blue, pink or clear sapphire. It takes more than 400 hours of milling with a diamond grinding wheel to create the case middle, back and sapphire bridge that features the LV initials.

