Group B brought the fire when they were first introduced on The Masked Singer's Sept. 29 episode. One of the contestants or, rather, two of the contestants, really stumped the judges, as Banana Split emerged onto the stage as a duo. Considering that Banana Split got many people talking, you might be wondering who exactly they are. Read on to see all of the Banana Split clues you need to know. Additionally, in case you missed any of The Masked Singer's episodes live, don't worry. FuboTV is offering a free trial to new subscribers so that you can catch all of the action live.

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO