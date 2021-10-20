Patek Philippe In-Line Perpetual Calendar Ref. 5236p

Here is one thing that simply doesn’t make sense to me. So much of the hipster scene revolves around elevating supposedly “lowbrow” culture over what we might call “highbrow” culture. But at the same time, hipster stuff is always super expensive compared to the non-hipster version of more or less the exact same thing. For example, maybe a plate of french fries is worth five or six bucks at a restaurant, but if you sprinkle some truffle salt on them and tell us the name of the particular potatoes you used, then all of a sudden they’re worth $10. Hipster coffee can be legit double the price of Starbucks, which is already kind of pricey. But even though being cool is so expensive, cool people are always super concerned with how “street” and unpretentious they are. How can hipsters claim they rally to the banner of the everyman when they’re living in the 1%ers world?

