Piaget Exquisite Moments Secret Watch

elitetraveler.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiaget’s master artisans transform metal and gemstones into magnificent stories. Almost unrivaled in its mastery of Haute Joaillerie watchmaking, the house of Piaget never fails to surprise and delight lovers of the most exquisite timepieces. Inside its Ateliers de l’Extraordinaire...

www.elitetraveler.com

Related
elitetraveler.com

Bowmore Unveils the Myth-Inspired No Corners to Hide Series

Two expressions will be released on November 1 2021 to form the first chapter of the Scottish Whisky's Frank Quitely Series. Even older than many of the famed whisky distilleries that hug the remote shores of Islay are the myths and legends that are carried down through the island’s generations. Now, Islay’s oldest distiller, Bowmore, is celebrating its Hebridean home’s folkloric past with the release of No Corners to Hide, a creative collaboration with acclaimed Scottish artist Frank Quitely.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Rapper Eve Reveals That She and Her Husband, Maximillion Copper, Are Expecting a Child

Oh baby! Like many female celebrities, Eve has found herself under constant baby-bump watch over the years. From the early days of her rap career to jumping the broom with British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, it appears that Eve’s name has always been attached to pregnancy. And while most fans have been hopeful that the entrepreneur would have a brood of her own, it appears that they might be getting their wish.
CELEBRITIES
WKRG News 5

Woman claims fried chicken head found in takeout order

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU) — A South Williamsport woman got over 10,000 shares on a Facebook post after she claims she found something “odd” in her takeout order. Brittani Paulhamus says she and a friend ordered takeout from Old School Pizza on Friday. After getting home, Paulhamus says she opened the container and took a […]
RESTAURANTS
Lifestyle
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Country
Switzerland
Apparel
Galena Gazette

Every creature is of exquisite importance

Last week I posed the question “Of what importance is a little sparrow?” as I hiked through Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation’s Garden of Eden, a protected grassland. Of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
ANIMALS
EW.com

Watch Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes as brothers with a secret in Netflix's True Story

Kevin Hart has a lot to lose in the first trailer for Netflix's True Story. For the new limited series from former Narcos boss Eric Newman, the comedy rockstar makes a dramatic turn, blending reality with fiction, starring as Kid, a world famous comedian who returns home to Philadelphia for a tour stop and experiences a lost evening with his older brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes) that could cost him everything.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

Fans are outraged that Zendaya is in ‘Dune’ for only 7 minutes

Zendaya stole the show in “Dune” trailers, but with only seven minutes on screen, it left something to be desired for fans. Viewers were outraged after learning she would only be featured for a very limited amount of time in the movie, which is more than two hours long. Naturally,...
MOVIES
Parade

14 Things to Watch Next Week: Hip Hop Queens, Teens with a Deep Secret & a Bunch of Bees

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of August 13 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
TV SERIES
Gadget Flow

MKBHD x Moment Apple Watch Straps boast premium leather and MKBHD’s tessellation pattern

Wear your Apple Watch Series 7 stylishly and comfortably with the MKBHD x Moment Apple Watch Straps. This collaboration with the famous tech reviewer features premium top grain leather embossed with MKBHD’s tessellation pattern. They come in both 38/40/41 mm and 42/44/45 mm sizes, so they fit a range of wrists. What’s more, the premium stainless steel hardware has a soft, smooth finish. It’ll keep you looking fresh wherever you go. Meanwhile, the straps have a precision fit with the Apple Watch, and the stainless steel buckle is matte black. Even better, you can choose between a standard strap and a thin strap, depending on what you find most comfortable. Moreover, these watch straps are modern and sleek, yet flexible enough to wear all day.
ELECTRONICS
worldmusiccentral.org

Mandinka Values Expressed Through Exquisite Kora

Kadialy Kouyaté – Aado – Senegalese Kora (Naxos World/ARC Music, 2021) Senegalese kora maestro, composer and educator Kadialy Kouyaté has released Aado, an album of solo kora pieces. The melodic songs showcase Kadialy Kouyaté ‘s dazzling virtuosity, storytelling through instrumentals and an exquisite style. In Senegal, ‘aado’ means ‘moral customs...
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Watch Kiss’ Gene Simmons Overcome ‘Spinal Tap’ Stage Moment

Gene Simmons gamely overcame a potential Spinal Tap moment during the opening song of Kiss' show in Tampa. As the band descended from the rafters performing "Detroit Rock City," the pods on which Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer were standing initially failed to lower all the way down to the stage. Worse, Simmons' pod suddenly tilted to one side, leaving him on uneven ground in gigantic raised boots and a costume that weighs about 40 pounds.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Takes Pop-Punk Style to ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ in a Plaid Corset, Lime Green Skirt & Dr. Martens Boots

Olivia Rodrigo proves it is easy being green. The “Good 4 You” singer looked effortlessly cool as she walked onto the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles yesterday. The 18-year-old was Gen-Z-chic in a shiny bright green midi skirt with a plaid corset in green, blue, yellow and red. The top featured a black lace trim as well as matching ribbon straps. Rodrigo kept up the color consistency with her lime green hair ties, which were tied nicely into a bow shape. She accessorized with a colorful statement charm necklace that matched her metallic handbag from the Marc Jacobs Heaven...
LOS ANGELES, CA

