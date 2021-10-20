Piaget Exquisite Moments Secret Watch

Wear your Apple Watch Series 7 stylishly and comfortably with the MKBHD x Moment Apple Watch Straps. This collaboration with the famous tech reviewer features premium top grain leather embossed with MKBHD’s tessellation pattern. They come in both 38/40/41 mm and 42/44/45 mm sizes, so they fit a range of wrists. What’s more, the premium stainless steel hardware has a soft, smooth finish. It’ll keep you looking fresh wherever you go. Meanwhile, the straps have a precision fit with the Apple Watch, and the stainless steel buckle is matte black. Even better, you can choose between a standard strap and a thin strap, depending on what you find most comfortable. Moreover, these watch straps are modern and sleek, yet flexible enough to wear all day.

