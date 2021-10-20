IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Shock Absorber XPL

Not every eVTOL maker is focused on building the first viable air taxi. There are some that just want to help you have some fun. Air, an aviation start-up based out of Israel, has just unveiled a two-person electric aircraft called the One designed for personal recreation. And, unlike other personal planes, you won’t need to rent out hangar space, as it has collapsible wings. The One is meant to be a “buy ‘n’ fly” aircraft meant for personal everyday use, according to New Atlas. It features a fixed-wing design and is propelled by eight rotors on two sets of pods positioned...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO