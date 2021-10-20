CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A Lange & Söhne Lange 1 Perpetual Calendar

elitetraveler.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe moonphase display is accurate for 122.6 years before needing a one-day correction. One of the finest watch manufacturers in the world, German brand A. Lange & Söhne offers beautiful timepieces with top-notch mechanical watchmaking inside and superbly clean and...

www.elitetraveler.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

The Zeitwerk Honeygold Lumen Is the Ultimate A. Lange & Söhne Watch

Watchmaker A. Lange & Söhne is passionately acclaimed for its impressive engineering, refined finishing and German sensibility — if you've held any "Lange" watch in your hand you know it's something special. The brand also has a few signatures that it's particularly known for, three of which have come together in a single watch, the Zeitwerk Honeygold "Lumen," which celebrates the modern company's (re-)birthday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
luxurylaunches.com

A. Lange & Söhne’s new Zeitwerk timepiece gets the watchmaker’s three most exclusive attributes

It was twenty-seven years ago when storied watchmaker A. Lange & Söhne was revived. As a part of its anniversary celebrations, the German watch brand has created a new iteration of its famous digital watch, the Zeitwerk, which has been given the company’s most exclusive elements to make it a truly special piece. The new A. Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk Honeygold Lumen has the familiar Zeitwerk design and layout. The previous iterations have mostly been in platinum. However, the round case that has a diameter of 41.9mm and 12.6mm thick is made of Honeygold. The material is one of the patented innovations belonging to Lange. The special 18k alloy with “various admixtures and a special thermal treatment” gives the watch a beautiful look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Tatiana,’ the Sleek 262-Foot Superyacht With an Epic Freshwater Swimming Pool

Standing on Tatiana’s vast main deck next to the pool—just one of three on board—it’s hard to imagine that Bilgin Yachts in Turkey was building boats out of wood up until 2014. In fact, the owner’s two previous yachts, sharing the same name, were constructed from mahogany and epoxy. But his latest 262-foot superyacht, which was launched in 2020 but made its public debut at last month’s Monaco Yacht Show, has no trace of sawdust and resin. Built of steel and aluminum in a state-of-the-art facility, it has an internal volume of 1,689 gross tons—more than twice that of Bilgin’s previous...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
sneakernews.com

Nike Retro-Themed Air Max Running Club Extends To The Air Max 90

Previously introduced via the Air Max Plus, Nike’s newly founded “Air Max Running Club” is soon to be joined by none other than the Air Max 90. And like the colorway that started it all, this pair delivers a retro-inspired, cool-toned look. A rather standard shade of blue dresses the...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hne#White Gold#Perpetual Calendar#Moonphase#German#A Lange S Hne
Sourcing Journal

Guinness World Record Holders Front Diesel’s New Campaign

Diesel’s new marketing initiative stars one-of-a-kind models. The Italian denim brand tapped nine Guinness World Records title holders to pose for its fall campaign. In partnership with record-keeping organization, Diesel has cast an array of new faces ranging from those with extraordinary physiques to others with unique achievements. The campaign’s visuals and videos were produced to highlight their record-breaking achievements as well as the latest styles from Diesel. The cast includes Nick Stoeberl with the world’s longest tongue; Maci Currin with the world’s longest legs; Samantha Ramsdell with the world’s largest mouth gape; Edward Niño Hernandez, the shortest man; Maria José Cristerna...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Russell and Champion Expand

Russell Athletic announced a partnership with Alphabroder, a distributor of imprintable sportswear and accessories in North America. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Robb Report

This New 393-Foot Hybrid Explorer Yacht Blends Emissions-Free Cruising With Luxury Living

Call a vessel a “modern world voyager” and it best pack the power and prowess to back that moniker up. At first blush, Tillberg Design of Sweden’s newest concept delivers on both fronts. The explorer yacht, which goes by the name of Scintilla, was conceived for global adventures, with luxury and sustainability serving as twin design pillars. As such, the studio says the hybrid 393-footer offers the “ultimate world cruising experience” sans emissions. Characterized by a sleek profile and dynamic lines, the five-decker sports a white hull and superstructure with bright blue accents. The interior, meanwhile, appears to be the epitome of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
elitetraveler.com

Glenfiddich and Mr Porter Partner on Limited Edition Whisky

Just 1,500 bottles of the 20 Year Old Scotch whisky will be available worldwide. In a collaborative first, Mr Porter and Glenfiddich have joined forces to create a one-of-kind, highly exclusive Scotch whisky. While this is not the William Grant & Sons-owned single malt’s first foray into the fashion world, the release does mark Mr Porter’s first dabble with fine spirits.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
Footwear News

APL Goes to Outer Space With New ‘Dune’ Sneaker Capsule Collaboration

Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) is getting intergalactic, thanks to its latest capsule collaboration with sci-fi epic “Dune.” The sporty brand’s limited-edition collection comes courtesy of the star-studded movie, which has already been renewed for a second film. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the movie follows Paul (Chalamet), heir to the House Atreides, whose desert planet Arrakis faces a coup from the antagonistic House Harkonnen. APL’s coordinating unisex line, which retails from $220-$325, takes direct inspiration from the movie’s color palettes to bring three sporty sneakers a futuristic twist. All pairs also include branded purple “Dune” insoles. The Techloom Bliss sneakers take direct...
APPAREL
Robb Report

First Look: Here’s a Peek at the Hotly Anticipated Next-Gen Range Rover

“What are the salient points of Range Rover DNA that we need to maintain? That was the question heading into this design process,” says Gerry McGovern, chief creative officer for Land Rover, in a conversation with Robb Report at an early viewing of the automaker’s newly revised Range Rover SUV—a model officially revealed today. McGovern then proceeded to answer that very question. “Range Rover is defined by its presence and formality. How is that achieved? Well, it’s a continuous beltline, a falling roofline—with individual posts—and a certain amount of formality in the front. It’s the glass-to-body relationship. On the interior, it’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

EB Denim Taps Made in LA Denim to Launch First Non-Vintage Jeans

Most denim brands got their start producing jeans with new fabrics and are just now venturing into the world of secondhand. EB Denim is taking the reverse approach. The Los Angeles-based brand known for its upcycled jeans—and A-list fanbase, which includes Bella Hadid, Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber—debuted its first original jean for fall, the Unraveled Two. The high-rise straight-leg style is modeled after EB Denim’s bestselling piece, the Vintage Unraveled. Founder and designer Elena Bonvicini launched EB Denim in 2016 with a focus on re-fashioning vintage, made in USA Levi 501s. The brand got its big break when Bonvicini gifted a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SPY

The Best Hiking Boots that Are Stylish Enough for the City and Sturdy Enough for the Summit

Spring and summer are some of the most popular times for hiking, but there’s something special about autumn and winter hikes. For one thing, many of the trails are less crowded, allowing you to better immerse yourself in nature. But cold weather hikes are not without their challenges; you’ll need to be better prepared for bad weather, both in terms of safety and the gear you bring. One of the most important things to upgrade is your footwear. That means swapping out your warm-weather Tevas for the best hiking boots. But the best hiking boots aren’t just about function anymore. In...
LIFESTYLE
elitetraveler.com

The Top Spa Suites for a Wellness Getaway

Recovering from illness, burnout, or just in need of some good ol’ R&R? A wellness-focused getaway is just what the doctor (or you) ordered. Your idea of bliss might be a sleek city spa, while your other half might feel restored after a vigorous hike in the mountains. Whatever ignites your joie de vivre and soothes your soul, these wellness hotels and resorts have top-notch spa suites in serene destinations. But what about when you don’t want to leave the comfort of your grand suite? Enter: in-room treatments, huge soaking tubs, saunas and steam rooms. This selection of spa suites brings wellness practically bedside as nirvana is just a few fluffy-slippered footsteps away.
YOGA
AFP

Art group seeks to 'destroy' Warhol work by mixing with 999 copies

The New York art collective that brought us "Satan Shoes" with an apparent drop of human blood in the midsole is at it again, this time selling 1,000 copies of an Andy Warhol drawing at the same price, only one of which is the original. On a website called the Museum of Forgeries, the group known as MSCHF says it bought a 1954 ballpoint pen sketch by the pop art master called "Fairies", which it says is worth $20,000, made 999 exact copies of it and mixed the original in with them. They were all put on sale Monday for $250 and sold out. MSCHF says the copies are an art work called "Possibly Real Copy Of 'Fairies' by Andy Warhol." MSCHF has posted a video showing how the copies are made: a robotic arm with a pen makes the drawings, which are then put through an accelerated artificial aging process with light, heat, pressure and moisture. Then the Warhol Foundation seal and annotations in pencil are manually replicated, MSCHF member Kevin Wiesner said in an email to AFP.
VISUAL ART
elitetraveler.com

Playing with Fire: Chef Bryce Shuman Opens Sweetbriar

As fall draws in, many of us start to crave warm and comforting dishes, and there is a new restaurant in Midtown serving up just that: Bryce Shuman’s Sweetbriar. Of course, there are plenty of places in New York City to grab a warming bite, but Shuman (previously of New York’s three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park and one-Michelin-starred Betony) has taken this one step further. At Sweetbriar, cooking with live fire is the name of the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Baltimore Sun

Where everyone can go: John Waters dedicates namesake bathrooms at the Baltimore Museum of Art

The new John Waters john at the Baltimore Museum of Art tragically lacks even a single pink flamingo. There are no bottles of hair spray on the washroom’s counter. Hand towels are made from paper, not polyester. In fact, the four stalls and sinks that constitute The John Waters Restrooms are utterly bereft of bad taste. Is nothing sacred? The filmmaker and BMA trustee attended Wednesday ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Ralph Lauren rolls out buffalo plaid for Team USA in Beijing

With a buffalo plaid design and a nod to sustainability, Ralph Lauren on Thursday unveiled navy blue uniforms for Team USA to wear during the closing ceremonies of the winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing Just six months after the summer games closed in Tokyo winter athletes are gearing up for China in February. After competition ends, they'll be parading in a hooded puffer jacket with the red-and-blue plaid front and back. It's made of recycled polyester and recycled down. A white fleece pant for the men and fleece-lined leggings in navy for the women, along with gloves...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Neiman Marcus’s Newest Holiday Gift? A Very Special $285,000 GMC Hummer Edition 1 EV

Are you still feeling a little sore about missing out one of the first all-electric GMC Hummers? Well, you have one last chance to get one via Neiman Marcus. A special one-off example of the battery-powered super truck’s Edition 1 variant is one of the headline gifts in the department store’s annual Christmas book. As you may have guessed, it won’t come cheap. The asking price is $285,000. If that number made you do a double take, you’re not alone. Neiman Marcus is actually charging well more than double the Edition 1’s original $112,000 price tag. Of course, the variant’s price tag...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy