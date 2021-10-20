CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Mille RM 40-01 McLaren Speedtail

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Mille interpreted the teardrop form of the McLaren 106 Speedtail hypercar. Holding true to its motto of creating “racing machines for the wrist,” Richard Mille, which is in its fifth year of an ongoing relationship with McLaren Automotive, interpreted the teardrop form of the 106 Speedtail hypercar and created a...

topgear.com

Photo of the day: a decade of McLaren Automotive

From MP4-12C to Artura and everything in between, all at an eerily fitting location. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. You know what we have to thank for the picture above? The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. Launched in the early Noughties – during the same era as the Ferrari Enzo and Porsche Carrera GT – it’s never really picked up the same icon status, despite having lots of tasty ingredients stirred into its pot.
thedetroitbureau.com

First Drive: 2021 McLaren GT

Lots of carmakers claim they use motorsports to develop bits and pieces of their vehicles. But in the case of McLaren, the boutique manufacturer of racers and exotic supercars, the claim rings true thanks to the company’s impressive history of building vehicles used for Formula One. While most car makers want to build more than a handful of vehicles for a handful of customers, McLaren’s focus is dramatically different — and it shows.
Motorsport.com

Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille for Bahrain WEC rookie test

Williams Formula 1 development driver Chadwick and her W Series title rival Alice Powell will share Richard Mille's Oreca 07-Gibson at the Bahrain International Circuit on November 7, a day after the 2021 WEC title decider at the same venue in the Gulf nation. The Signatech-run Richard Mille team stepped...
motorsportmagazine.com

McLaren F1 GTR – The Definitive History

Twenty-five years on from its famous début victory in the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours, the wonderful McLaren F1 GTR is the subject of this major two-volume history. Twenty-five years on from its famous début victory in the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours, the wonderful McLaren F1 GTR is the subject of this major two-volume history. Derived from the BMW V12-powered three-seat McLaren F1 road car, the F1 GTR only came into existence because of customer pressure on designer Gordon Murray to produce a racing version. With 28 examples built over three seasons, the F1 GTR was fabulously successful, winning 41 of its 131 races and taking two international championship titles. This sumptuous book outlines the life of the McLaren F1 GTR in exhaustive depth, with Volume 1 devoted to race-by-race narrative and Volume 2 to individual car histories and the stories of the people who raced them, all supported by over 775 colour photographs.
Richard Mille
Road & Track

The McLaren 765LT Is Ballistic

In 1967, the first driver officially broke the one-minute barrier at Lime Rock Park. Sam Posey got his Can-Am McLaren race car around the 1.53-mile bullring in a blistering 58.6 seconds. It’s a time that’s still considered quick today. Sam likes to say that anything lapping the track in less than a minute is really moving.
Top Speed

2021 Manhart GLR 700 Limited 01/10

Everyone knows that AMG stands for performance. If you hear that someone drives an AMG model you automatically think about power and speed. But more power is both possible and more than welcome, so this is where the tuners came in. Manhart for example is offering a new tuning kit for the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe. It will be called GLR 700 and will be limited to only ten units, but there’s something very special about those 10 units.
blackbookmotorsport.com

McLaren Racing secure EasyPost partnership

Ecommerce shipping firm to provide McLaren Racing with logistics solutions. Formula One team McLaren Racing have announced a new partnership with ecommerce shipping solutions firm EasyPost. The agreement is set to begin at the upcoming US Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place from 22nd to 24th October. As...
hypebeast.com

Wrist Check: Drake Shows off New $2.2 Million USD Richard Mille

Drake has taken to his Instagram to show off yet another multi-million dollar timepiece. This year, the Toronto rapper has been incredibly successful with the release of the chart-topping album, Certified Lover Boy. When it comes to extravagant gifts for others or himself, the rapper is not one to shy away from expensive watches. Earlier this year, Drizzy gifted Future and Young Thug both custom Richard Mille watch for their respective birthdays. Some even speculated that the yellow-banded Richard Mille that Lil Durk received for his 29th birthday may have also come from The Boy himself.
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz-AMG Gives the 70-Year-Old SL Convertible a Sporty Makeover

Nearly 70 years on, the Mercedes-Benz SL is still going strong. The German marque unveiled the completely redesigned SL convertible on Thursday. There are lot of changes in store for the new R232 generation, the biggest of which may be the fact that this is the first version of the sports car to be exclusively released by the company’s high-performance AMG sub-brand. The R232 is the seventh iteration of the SL since it made its debut as a race car-inspired coupe in 1952. Like the current crop of Mercedes vehicles, the new SL has a decidedly more elegant look than its predecessor,...
Footwear News

A Pair of Adidas Yeezy Foam Runners Are Releasing This Week

A pair of Adidas Yeezy Foam Runners are coming soon. The sportswear giant unveiled today on its Yeezy release calendar that Kanye West’s acclaimed clog shoe will hit shelves in the new “Vermilion” makeup along with the return of the “Ochre” iteration this week. The first of the two aforementioned iterations will come in full-family sizing and wears a tonal red color scheme while the latter style dons a light brown hue. The silhouette is constructed from harvested algae and then blended with an EVA material to create the foam upper as well as on the outsole. According to West and footwear...
Robb Report

These Stunning New Montblanc Pens Were Created to Honor Enzo Ferrari

Montblanc’s newest releases aren’t just the perfect gift for pen collectors—they’re also made for race car enthusiasts, automotive history buffs and fans of Italian-inspired design. In tribute to Ferrari’s celebrated founder Enzo Ferrari, the German luxury goods manufacturer on Tuesday introduced three specialized writing instruments to its Great Characters series. Montblanc and Ferrari collaborated on the project to help tell the story of the racing champion and engineer who led his company to prestigious heights. Two of the releases will only be available in limited numbers, while all three are engraved with momentous dates for the marque, highlighting such significant moments...
motorsportmagazine.com

Bruce McLaren | McLaren-Ford M7A | 1968 | Art Print

Available in 3 different sizes, 35.0 x 19.0 cm (Folio) 60.0 x 33.0 cm (Premium) 100.0 x 55.0 cm (Super Premium). Fine art giclée print on high quality pearl paper producing outstanding colours. A small edition of 50 digitally signed and numbered folio prints, 20 digitally signed and numbered premium prints and 20 digitally signed and numbered super-premium prints. Each print is hand embossed and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.
Autosport Online

Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille LMP2 for Bahrain rookie test

Williams Formula 1 development driver Chadwick and Alice Powell will share Richard Mille's Oreca 07-Gibson at the Bahrain International Circuit on November 7, a day after the 2021 WEC title decider at the same venue in the Gulf nation. The Signatech-run Richard Mille team stepped up to the WEC this...
