Joss Whedon Wanted Zooey Deschanel To Play The Wasp In An Early Draft Of The Avengers

If there's one Justice League story longer than the Snyder Cut, it's getting to the core of what actually happened on the set of the 2017 box office disaster. After Zack Snyder stepped down from the film, Marvel's The Avengers star Joss Whedon stepped in to replace him. In the years since, several cast members have alleged that Whedon was unprofessional and verbally abusive, with Ray Fisher's allegations triggering a Warner Bros. investigation into what happened. The studio has never made the results of that investigation public, but some took Whedon's departure from The Nevers, a project on WarnerMedia-owned HBO, as a sign that he was no longer in the studio's good graces.
