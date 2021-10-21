CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joss Whedon Wanted Zooey Deschanel To Play The Wasp In An Early Draft Of The Avengers

By Joshua Meyer
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Story of Marvel Studios" is a book littered with behind-the-scenes details about the formation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's easy to take the whole...

www.imdb.com

Inside the Magic

Zooey Deschanel Almost Played a Major MCU Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is saturated with big names and well-known stars playing its popular heroes. From Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson to Benedict Cumberbatch and now Awkwafina, the MCU is an encyclopedia of who’s who in Hollywood. And a new book has just revealed another famous face who...
GamesRadar+

Original Avengers script featured Wasp – and Zooey Deschanel nearly played her

One version of The Avengers script featured Wasp instead of Black Widow, and Zooey Deschanel was director Joss Whedon's top choice to play her, a new book has revealed. "It was all about The Wasp. He wanted to cast Zooey Deschanel," Marvel producer Jeremy Latcham told The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (via Slashfilm). "[Wasp] was the funniest character in the whole movie, and well-written."
