To ride past 2107-2109 Pennsylvania Avenue today, passer-byers might look at the structure and consider it as just another boarded up city building. But for those who know the building’s history, the structure is one of the jewels of Pennsylvania Avenue’s heyday. A place where many successful Blacks gathered, and where the likes of Sam Cooke, Redd Foxx, Sarah Vaughn, and other famous entertainers came through its doors. It is the site of the Sphinx Club, opened in 1946 by Charles Tilghman, and one of the nation’s first African American owned nightclubs.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO