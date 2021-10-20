Louis Vuitton Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon Sapphire

Apart from being a fashion icon recognized by several major and reputable fashion and lifestyle magazines such as VOGUE, ELLE, and GQ, Jimin has also been the number 1 idol in brand reputation for 34 months back-to-back, and a total of 36 months. This ranking gauges an idol's marketability in the economy of South Korea and influences brand endorsement deals among other things. Jimin's marketability is also high on a global scene as evidenced from data from google trends as of last month, which shows that he was the most searched BTS member in the past year and the past five years in the 'news' category and the 'celebrity and entertainment' categories. Fashionbiz, a leading Korean fashion magazine also named him as the reason why the global ambassadorship deal between BTS and Louis Vuitton was able to come to fruition. All these are testaments to his high brand value and global impact.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO