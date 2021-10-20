CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Vuitton Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon Sapphire

Cover picture for the articleThis is the first time that a sapphire-cased watch receives the Poinçon de Genève certification. While sapphire cases are not new, they are a fairly recent development made possible thanks to manufacturing and milling technical advances. Today, just a handful of high-end luxury brands turn to sapphire for...

elitetraveler.com

Audemars Piguet Black Panther Flying Tourbillon

Audemars Piguet pays tribute to a hero with this 250-piece, 42mm Royal Oak special edition. This year the venerable brand Audemars Piguet threw an unexpected curveball — and it was a home run. The innovative twist in time: the Royal Oak Marvel watch. The original Royal Oak Concept Black Panther, introduced earlier in the year, was a one-of-a-kind that was auctioned during its introduction to raise money for charity. The watch boasted an engraved and sculpted three-dimensional Black Panther sculpture (with purple accents) atop the mainplate and above the tourbillon escapement. The response was so incredible that Audemars Piguet created a second edition with a slightly different version of the Black Panther (without purple on the suit).
APPAREL
elitetraveler.com

Hermès Arceau Lift Tourbillon Minute Repeater

A large aperture in the shape of a horse head occupies most of the space on the lacquered dial. In this grand complication by Hermès, the master watchmakers skillfully blend the brand’s equestrian history with its visionary watchmaking abilities. Essentially, a large aperture in the shape of a horse head occupies most of the space on the lacquered dial, hugging the case curves and allowing for a magnificent view of the complicated minute-repeater movement. A circular aperture at 6 o’clock reveals the tourbillon escapement. The stirrup-shaped lug at the top of the Arceau case (originally designed in 1978 by Henri d’Origny) lends the perfect equestrian finish to the look.
LIFESTYLE
Architectural Digest

Discover Louis Vuitton's New Objets Nomades Collaboration

Louis Vuitton is on the move again, with bold additions to its coveted Objets Nomades collection. Three gently folded pieces of paper inspired the elegant, leather-wrapped base of the new Cosmic table, designed by London duo Raw Edges. Reflecting on their work to date with the brand, husband and wife Yael Mer andShay Alkalay note that they focus on forms that are “quite complex in their geometry,” adding,“It was a very joyful process.” louisvuitton.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Elevates Classic Navy Suiting With Graphic Louis Vuitton Ankle Boots

French first lady Brigitte Macron visited the Emile Zola house and its Dreyfus Museum in Paris today, along with her husband, President Emmanuel Macron. For the occasion, Macron dressed in chic style in a dark blue suit. Her outfit featured a blazer with wide pointed lapels, as well as coordinating trousers. The French First Lady layered the set over a white blouse, and warded off the autumn chill with a pale blue striped scarf. Her look was complete with a chunky gold ring. Macron paired her suit with a sharp pair of Louis Vuitton ankle boots. The Matchmake style featured black leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Four New LV Trainer Sneaker Colorways

On top of receiving a full makeover from NIGO in the. , the LV Trainer Sneaker is also getting some added colorways to the mix. Now available in tonal blue, purple, orange and green, the ready-to-wear sneaker sees its calf leather uppers clad in one solid color with black laces and a black outsole for contrast. Each sneaker takes roughly seven hours to stitch and features a gel-inject outsole with Louis Vuitton Mongoram Flowers.
APPAREL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Details Progress on Environmental Goals

Click here to read the full article. In its quest to meet ambitious sustainability targets, Louis Vuitton is enlisting its clients, gently nudging them toward “delayed gratification” — and perhaps one day accepting the odd ding or scratch should the luxury giant manage to wean people off the plastic film that protects metal and glass on new products. “We have to teach our clients that this is not environmentally friendly,” said Michael Burke, Vuitton’s chairman and chief executive officer, explaining that the company intends to “design” single-use plastic out of all of its processes.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton RTW...
ENVIRONMENT
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Designs Monogram Ski Masks for Winter

Readying for the snowy season, Louis Vuitton has now launched branded ski masks. The goggles, first revealed on the house’s Fall/Winter 2021 runway, marry technique with style. The mask arrives with Monogram lenses in three shades — black, blue and orange — that provide UV protection. Perfect for harsh snowy...
APPAREL
elitetraveler.com

Corum Admiral 45 Openworked Flying Tourbillon

The Admiral collection, a coveted collector’s watch, goes high-tech with this new version. It’s a long name, but the newest Corum Admiral 45 Automatic watch owns up. The Admiral collection, a coveted collector’s watch geared for the sailing community, goes high-tech and visionary with this new version. The Admiral typically features nautical pennants on its dial in colorful painted beauty. This new version, though, strays from the classic look and materials. For this watch, the brand works with high-tech materials not used for this series before.
LIFESTYLE
Highsnobiety

Where to Buy Louis Vuitton Rainbow Puffer Jackets

Virgil Abloh wants you to battle your seasonal depression with a little Louis Vuitton "A piece of the rainbow" retail therapy, which seems to be much more effective than your average SAD lamp. Paying homage to his first show as the label's Menswear Artistic Director, Abloh is once again using the colors of the rainbow to create a bold collection consisting of hoodies and jackets – all with LV's signature print. Dubbed "A piece of the rainbow," the collection is just that. An eye-catching selection of apparel guaranteed to quite literally brighten up the season. If you're been looking for the perfect puffer jacket to splurge on this season, this just might be it. Available in colors including purple, red, green, orange, yellow, and white, the pieces are monochrome and easy to wear – both mismatched or color-blocked with the collection's matching trousers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
allkpop.com

BTS' Jimin is shining both as a Louis Vuitton and FILA brand ambassador

Apart from being a fashion icon recognized by several major and reputable fashion and lifestyle magazines such as VOGUE, ELLE, and GQ, Jimin has also been the number 1 idol in brand reputation for 34 months back-to-back, and a total of 36 months. This ranking gauges an idol's marketability in the economy of South Korea and influences brand endorsement deals among other things. Jimin's marketability is also high on a global scene as evidenced from data from google trends as of last month, which shows that he was the most searched BTS member in the past year and the past five years in the 'news' category and the 'celebrity and entertainment' categories. Fashionbiz, a leading Korean fashion magazine also named him as the reason why the global ambassadorship deal between BTS and Louis Vuitton was able to come to fruition. All these are testaments to his high brand value and global impact.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wallpaper*

Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti bags are modern treasures

Nicolas Ghesquière is something of an aesthetic archaeologist, mining myth and history in his designs for Louis Vuitton’s womenswear collections. His enthusiastic interest in the concept of time even extended to his maison’s support of the 2020 ‘About Time: Fashion and Duration’ exhibiton at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which charted how sartorial associations across the years have transcended time to conflate the past, present and future. The show was designed by Es Devlin, who has collaborated with Ghesquière on almost all of his runway shows for Louis Vuitton’s womenswear collections, and featured two enormous clock faces ticking away the minutes in two adjacent galleries.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Advertising Age

A ‘Squid Game’ star’s phenomenal Instagram engagement boosts Adidas and Louis Vuitton: Datacenter Weekly

Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals. Reading this online? Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox here. In a Reuters special report headlined “Amazon copied products and rigged search results to promote its own brands, documents show,” Aditya Kalra and Steve Stecklow note that the retail giant has been repeatedly accused of “knocking off products it sells on its website and of exploiting its vast trove of internal data to promote its own merchandise at the expense of other sellers”—accusations it has denied.
BUSINESS
crfashionbook.com

Louis Vuitton Celebrates Launch of Third Chapter of Artycapucines in LA

On October 20, Louis Vuitton celebrated the launch of the third iteration of its highly coveted limited edition Artycapucines collection with a glamorous event in Los Angeles. The soirée, which was hosted by supermodel and Miranda Kerr and stylist Jamie Mizrahi, was an intimate dinner attended by 36 guests and friends of the house at the John Lautner Harpel House. Some of the most notable attendees included Kate Hudson, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Nicole Ritchie, Rachel Zoe, Dylan Penn, Jennifer Meyer, Joel Madden, Kelly Sawyer, and Jasmine Tookes.
LOS ANGELES, CA

