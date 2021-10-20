Louis Vuitton Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon Sapphire

Virgil Abloh wants you to battle your seasonal depression with a little Louis Vuitton "A piece of the rainbow" retail therapy, which seems to be much more effective than your average SAD lamp. Paying homage to his first show as the label's Menswear Artistic Director, Abloh is once again using the colors of the rainbow to create a bold collection consisting of hoodies and jackets – all with LV's signature print. Dubbed "A piece of the rainbow," the collection is just that. An eye-catching selection of apparel guaranteed to quite literally brighten up the season. If you're been looking for the perfect puffer jacket to splurge on this season, this just might be it. Available in colors including purple, red, green, orange, yellow, and white, the pieces are monochrome and easy to wear – both mismatched or color-blocked with the collection's matching trousers.
