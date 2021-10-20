CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panerai Luminor Calendario Perpetuo

elitetraveler.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA first for Officine Panerai, this year the brand releases the Luminor Calendario Perpetuo watch — a function Paneristi (cult-like Panerai followers) have been clamoring for. It isn’t enough to create a new movement...

www.elitetraveler.com

Comments / 0

#Officine Panerai
