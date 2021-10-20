Panerai Luminor Calendario Perpetuo

The Nike Air Force 1 Experimental drew some scary responses upon its surfacing in 2020. There was a poopy brown colorway that was supposedly inspired by UPS shipping, and the white/blue/red version that drew the ire and later the cooperation of the United States Postal Service. Nike is suiting up this transformed AF1 once again for the upcoming Halloween holiday, covering the exterior of the silhouette with the same spooky pattern of ghastly eyes – the same seen in the Dunk Low “Halloween”. This transparent layer covers a dark grey foam-like underbody, while orange accents on the pull-tabs, lace eyelets, and lace toggle provide that jack-o-lantern effect.
