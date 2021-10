ATLANTA — Members of a construction crew were hurt Tuesday evening when a bridge they were working to dismantle collapsed, deputies said. One person died. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, a portion of the Access Road bridge collapsed just before 5:30 p.m. The collapse caused three construction workers to be submerged in the Yellow River. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the workers were rescued and were receiving medical attention.

NEWTON COUNTY, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO