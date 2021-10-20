CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Reine De Mai

elitetraveler.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe watch was inspired by the flowers in the Swiss mountains that surround the workshops. Turning to the art of sculpture and stone carving for the dial of its high-jeweled Tonda Reine de Mai watch,...

www.elitetraveler.com

Sourcing Journal

EB Denim Taps Made in LA Denim to Launch First Non-Vintage Jeans

Most denim brands got their start producing jeans with new fabrics and are just now venturing into the world of secondhand. EB Denim is taking the reverse approach. The Los Angeles-based brand known for its upcycled jeans—and A-list fanbase, which includes Bella Hadid, Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber—debuted its first original jean for fall, the Unraveled Two. The high-rise straight-leg style is modeled after EB Denim’s bestselling piece, the Vintage Unraveled. Founder and designer Elena Bonvicini launched EB Denim in 2016 with a focus on re-fashioning vintage, made in USA Levi 501s. The brand got its big break when Bonvicini gifted a...
sneakernews.com

Nike’s Modified Air Force 1 With Cut-Out Swooshes Appears In Three Colorways

The Nike Air Force 1 is fast-approaching its 40th anniversary. Ahead of the milestone celebration, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design has appeared in a handful of modified arrangements, with the latest arriving with cut-out swooshes. While Carolyn Davidson’s creation has previously been tweaked on Nike Sportswear propositions, its latest “omission” falls...
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Experimental Goes Full Glow-In-The-Dark For Halloween

The Nike Air Force 1 Experimental drew some scary responses upon its surfacing in 2020. There was a poopy brown colorway that was supposedly inspired by UPS shipping, and the white/blue/red version that drew the ire and later the cooperation of the United States Postal Service. Nike is suiting up this transformed AF1 once again for the upcoming Halloween holiday, covering the exterior of the silhouette with the same spooky pattern of ghastly eyes – the same seen in the Dunk Low “Halloween”. This transparent layer covers a dark grey foam-like underbody, while orange accents on the pull-tabs, lace eyelets, and lace toggle provide that jack-o-lantern effect.
Sole Collector

'Brave Blue' Air Jordan 13 Reportedly Releasing in 2022

The Summer 2022 Air Jordan releases continue to pile up with a new-ish Air Jordan 13 colorway reportedly joining the lineup. According to @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, an Air Jordan 13 styled in “Navy/Black/White/University Blue” will release next year. Given that we are still months away from the shoe’s reported release date, exact images have yet to surface. However, the mock-up shared by the accounts shows colorblocking similar to the “Brave Blue” Jordan 13 Low. It’s worth noting that the color description doesn’t exactly match the original low-top release though. The shoe is also expected to feature blue reflective mesh panels on the sides combined with leather and nubuck underlays in black.
The Independent

Princess Mako, Princess Nina and some of the best ever foreign royal wedding dresses

Princess Mako of Japan has tied the knot, but lost her royal status in the process.Mako has been engaged to ‘commoner’ Kei Komuro since 2017, but their wedding has been delayed and shrouded in controversy due to a financial dispute regarding Komuro’s mother.Mako, who is the niece of Emperor Naruhito announced her marriage in a classic pale blue dress, a string of pearls and a bouquet in hand. It was a subdued affair, making it a sharp departure from most royal marriages.Mako’s wasn’t the only royal wedding of the week, with Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark marrying Prince...
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 2021 Is Now Available With “Gypsy Rose” Swooshes

Despite being one of the current year’s “signature” sneakers, the Nike Air Max 2021 has yet to garner the attention from savvy consumers that some of its counterparts boast. Recently, the modern-take on the running solution that first debuted in 1987 has indulged in a “White/Pure Platinum/Thunder Blue/Gypsy Red” colorway...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
Footwear News

Jill Biden Goes Bold in Red Dress and Matching Pumps to Visit Day of the Dead Exhibit

Dr. Jill Biden paid a visit to Chicago’s National Museum of Mexican Art today in vibrant red attire. The first lady arrived at the Museum in the Windy City’s Plisen neighborhood to view its Day of the Dead exhibit, led by its Chief Curator Cesareo Moreno. For the occasion, she wore a bright red midi dress with short sleeves and a flounced skirt. Her look was cinched with a $375 Givenchy belt in a matching red tone, with a silver “G’-shaped link charm. The teacher completed her ensemble with a gold watch, layered bangle bracelets, several delicate pendant necklaces and a pair...
houstoncitybook.com

Round Top Bash Reins in $70K for Habitat for Horses

Last weekend, as they do twice a year, design-loving Houstonians headed to Round Top for shopping, sips and soirees. Houston-based Ginger Barber Interior Design and crowd-fave vendor Paul Michael Company teamed up for a philanthropic evening benefiting nonprofit Habitat for Horses. The organization rescues and rehabilitates horses, such as Bob...
Footwear News

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Elevates Classic Navy Suiting With Graphic Louis Vuitton Ankle Boots

French first lady Brigitte Macron visited the Emile Zola house and its Dreyfus Museum in Paris today, along with her husband, President Emmanuel Macron. For the occasion, Macron dressed in chic style in a dark blue suit. Her outfit featured a blazer with wide pointed lapels, as well as coordinating trousers. The French First Lady layered the set over a white blouse, and warded off the autumn chill with a pale blue striped scarf. Her look was complete with a chunky gold ring. Macron paired her suit with a sharp pair of Louis Vuitton ankle boots. The Matchmake style featured black leather...
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
Footwear News

Jill Biden Brightens Up Her Fall Style in a Sunshine Yellow Sweater & Slip Skirt

Dr. Jill Biden brightened up her fall style during a trip to Charleston, South Carolina, this week. The first lady paid visits to both Joint Base Charleston and the Medical University of South Carolina Hollings Cancer Center on Monday. For the outing, Dr. Biden opted for a monochrome ensemble in a coordinating yellow tie-neck sweater and a midi-length slip skirt, accented with oversize pearl earrings. Slip dresses and skirts are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts amongst a revitalization of retro trends. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into...
Footwear News

The 20 Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women, According to Podiatrists

Now more than ever, there’s a certain excitement that comes with dressing up for work or a special occasion. Following last year’s Covid-induced lockdowns, dressing up in something other than sweatpants has become an activity many women cherish. But even still, it’s often counteracted by the dread of squeezing into too-tight pumps or those beautiful but stiff leather loafers that might look cute but always leave behind blisters. Truth of the matter is, dress shoes have earned a reputation for being uncomfortable. Beyond temporary soreness and abrasions, wearing ill-fitting or unsupportive shoes can negatively impact the health of your feet as...
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Brings Summery Skirt Into Fall With Camel Sweater and Chanel Sneakers

Jennifer Garner showed how to transition a summer skirt into the changing season. The “13 Going on 30” star stepped out with her son Samuel on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The mom transitioned her summery patterned midi skirt into the fall weather by pairing it with a camel-colored crewneck sweater. A white T-shirt peeked out from under the top, which had gold buttons clasping the material from the neckline to the bottom hem. Garner added Chanel tan suede sneakers to her look, which emphasized the fall vibes.The shoes had white soles and white laces and a black Chanel logo on the tongue....
