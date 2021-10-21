CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter House Star Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Beauty Picks Are Perfect for the Girl on the Go

Cover picture for the articleWe included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program....

WWD

Megan Fox Teams With Boohoo for Fashion Collection

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox is bringing her much-watched style to Boohoo. The actress is teaming with the online retailer for her first fashion collaboration, a collection of 40 pieces that mimic her bold, statement-making style. Fox also teamed with her fashion stylist, Maeve Reilly, on the collection.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksPhotos of Billie Eilish's Style Evolution “I am so excited to announce my first fashion collaboration with Boohoo,” Fox said in a statement. “I feel like I’ve really come into my own over...
Reality Tea

Craig Conover Says He And Paige DeSorbo Always Had A Crush On Each Other; Praises Getting Together In A “Healthy Way”

Winter is coming — well, it’s already here. At least on Bravo anyway, now that the long-awaited Winter House is on air. The show will be a mashup of the Summer House Good Vibes Tribe and a few Southern Charm boys, vacationing together in Vermont. And, as always when you put a bunch of reality […] The post Craig Conover Says He And Paige DeSorbo Always Had A Crush On Each Other; Praises Getting Together In A “Healthy Way” appeared first on Reality Tea.
US Magazine

Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Dish on Austen Kroll’s ‘Winter House’ Romances

A surprising turn of events! Austen Kroll was a popular man while filming Winter House, and his castmates couldn’t really believe how it all went down. “I still don’t fully understand all of it,” Amanda Batula told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the new series, which premieres on Bravo Wednesday, October 20. “I feel like Austen was just very flirty.”
bravotv.com

Paige DeSorbo Proves the Winter House Roommates Were "Absolute Animals"

Paige DeSorbo's Instagram Stories are typically filled with fashionable eye candy, ranging from her dreamy, neutral-hued fall wardrobe to her next-level shoe collection. But a recent Story captured in Stowe, Vermont was — and this is putting it nicely — a total mess. In a video that she shared on...
TODAY.com

11 men's grooming gifts from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Amazon's first-ever...
Cosmopolitan

Here's the Best Winter Clothing to Shop on Amazon for the Upcoming Season

'Tis the season to be jolly... or not when you feel like every fiber in your being is absolutely freezing. But you can be both warm and chic in these finds, trust me. Winter is about to drop on us like a heavy snowfall, and we're here to make sure you're well-equipped to fight the cold. We're talking cozy socks, puffer jackets, and heavy-duty boots.
In Style

Hollywood's New Favorite Handbag Brand Dropped a $70 Bag on Amazon That's About to Be Everywhere

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. JW Pei is having a moment. The not-so-under-the-radar bag brand has blown up over the last year thanks to celebrities like Megan Fox and Emily Ratajkowski wearing (and rewearing) its popular $80 Gabbi handbag, which you've also likely seen circulating on TikTok and Instagram. Now, the brand has launched a new "it" bag you'll be seeing everywhere soon: Meet the Fei collection.
imdb.com

The Cable-Knit Sweater Is Winter's Coziest Celebrity-Worn Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. From the cast of the Gossip Girl reboot rocking their preppy sweaters, to Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk staying cozy in their cable-knits, it's clear that the cable-knit sweater trend is here to stay for winter. It makes us think back to that viral picture of Chris Evans wearing his cable-knit in the movie Knives Out and looking like an absolute snack. But since we can't cuddle up to Chris, we'll settle for this roundup of on-trend, cozy cable-knit sweaters...
Primetimer

Hein's TV Picks: In Search of the Perfect Treadmill Show

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
SPY

The 15 Best Tattoo Soaps to Keep Your Ink Looking Fresh

Whether your tattoo took multiple sessions from a renowned tattoo artist or it was a stick n’ poke courtesy of an old friend, all new tats have something in common: they have to be carefully tended to, and that starts with using the best soaps for tattoos. “What most people don’t realize is that a tattoo is effectively an open wound and must be kept very clean,” says celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. “However, there are so many soaps with different chemicals and ingredients that can be abrasive, irritate the skin or even lead to infection. To minimize the chance of...
Us Weekly

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s Relationship Timeline

Two Bravolebrities walked into a Winter House? Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover were friends for years before their relationship took a romantic turn. The Southern Charm star and the Summer House personality crossed paths while starring on their respective Bravo shows. “I met Craig, actually, three years ago and he...
imdb.com

Celebs Prove It's Finally Time to Break Out Your Oversized Scarves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Now that most of us have experienced the first of many rainy and cold days this season, it's time to dig out those boots, teddy coats and scarves! From oxfords and sweater vests to claw hair clips, our favorite celebs continue to serve as walking fall mood boards. With cozy season in full effect, it's not a surprise celebs like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa are starting to layer up with long, oversized scarves. Although any scarf will help keep you...
Reality Tea

Summer House Star Carl Radke Explains Why He Didn’t Join Winter House Cast

Summer House is all about good vibes, even if there are some hiccups to that mission along the way. The New Yorkers hit the Hamptons to party it up every summer in an epic (and LoverBoy-fueled) way. And out of all of the Summer House stars, one stands above the rest — the one, the […] The post Summer House Star Carl Radke Explains Why He Didn’t Join Winter House Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
