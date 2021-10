Please note that this article contains spoilers about The masked singer. In the talk show after the mask, Can be seen in Videoland, dropout Ron Brandsteder not only joins his son Rick to tell about his adventure in the hit show, but also to give a big hint about the other candidates on the show. In the next episode, the last five costumes and viewers will be revealed after the mask They are the first to see Elfje’s dressing room.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO