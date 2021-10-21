Easter Eggs And References In Muppets Haunted Mansion You May Have Missed

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights. It’s time to watch a new Muppets special in time for Halloween night. Debuting on Oct. 8, “Muppets Haunted Mansion” on Disney Plus is the first Muppets feature length production since the 2014 film “Muppets Most Wanted”. In the time between the two films, the puppet entertainers have had two short-lived television series — the mockumentary “The Muppets” and the viral video-themed “Muppets Now” — that both failed to connect with audiences thanks to a perceived departure from the sort of antics that have defined the Muppets for over fifty years. Thankfully, the new Halloween special is a production that uses the characters to full effect to remind audiences what makes them so fun to watch.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO