Erika Girardi Defends Herself During ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion: ‘I Was Not in Control of My Finances’

By Kate Aurthur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler Alert: Do not read if you have not yet watched Part 2 of the reunion of “The Real Housewives of Beverly...

enstarz.com

Erika Jayne's Real Enemy Is Not One of The Housewives, But THIS Person?

Erika Jayne is currently in the center of everything, especially in the drama in the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Viewers of the hit reality show know how much backstabbing is going on, but it seems like it wasn't just Erika Jayne vs. the housewives during the show's reunion special.
Andy Cohen
Erika Girardi
CinemaBlend

How Much Does Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Pay Its Cast? Erika Jayne's Salary Was Seemingly Revealed Amidst Legal Woes

When Erika Jayne stepped onto the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scene in 2015, she shocked many viewers with her underground pop-performing persona that liked to “pat the puss” and sing “It's expensive to be me.” But things only got more shocking this past year when she divorced her high-profile lawyer husband just prior to all those embezzlement allegations coming to light. Jayne has been vetting the pointed questions and loyalties of her co-stars throughout the eleventh season of the reality series, and it's gotten pretty intense. With the reunion nigh, though, one of the biggest questions surrounding Erika Jayne’s situation have seemingly been revealed: how much does the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pay its cast?
nickiswift.com

Real Housewives Of New York Star Ramona Singer Reveals Sad Loss

Ramona Singer is typically serving up laughs as an original member of the "Real Housewives of New York," having been a part of the epically hilarious and entertaining cast since the reality show first premiered in March 2008. The bada** businesswoman and dedicated mom of one solidified her status as a mainstay on the popular Bravo series, and though she's been giving an ultimate look inside her life for the past decade-plus, don't expect Ramona to disappear anytime soon. Just like her Season 4 tagline read, per Bustle, the New York native is "like a fine wine, [she] just [gets] better with time."
Us Weekly

Kyle Richards Says Erika Jayne Was ‘Nervous’ During ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Reunion jitters. Erika Jayne is in the hot seat during the season 11 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and according to Kyle Richards, she was a little on edge. “It’s hard when you’re talking on camera and she’s probably nervous about what she’s saying. She’s talking about people who did not sign up for the show. You don’t know what’s going through her mind and the audience doesn’t always get that, but I could tell she was nervous,” Kyle, 52, explained on the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “And that’s why some of the stories were probably confusing for people, but a lot of those questions were answered at the reunion.”
Reality Tea

Denise Richards Is Reportedly Unhappy About Her Name Being Mentioned On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Denise Richards’ legacy on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is still causing strife.  The Wild Things star left the show after two seasons when allegations of an affair with RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville surfaced.  Denise continues to deny that she cheated on husband Aaron Phypers, but the outcome of her former friend Lisa Rinna […] The post Denise Richards Is Reportedly Unhappy About Her Name Being Mentioned On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Says NeNe Leakes Gave Her The Best Advice Prior To Joining Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Joining the cast of real housewives must be daunting, even for a seemingly confident and successful Hollywood figure like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais! As the real housewives community grows, newcomers like Garcelle, now luckily have a multitude of ladies, across the franchise, to refer to for support. Chances are, due to the way […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Says NeNe Leakes Gave Her The Best Advice Prior To Joining Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Page Six

Meghan McCain defends ‘good friend’ Erika Jayne: ‘I believe her’

Meghan McCain is sticking up for her “good friend” Erika Jayne. During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Wednesday, McCain defended her pal when asked if she was “suspicious” of the timing of Jayne’s divorce filing from Thomas Girardi. “The timelines match up to me,”...
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Responds To Real Housewives Fans Who Want To Erika Jayne Fired

As much as I hate to admit it, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 really is the Erika Jayne show. And she’s basking in that fact. Erika has no problem taking credit for the four-part reunion. But taking credit for having any role in the embezzlement allegations facing her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi? That […] The post Andy Cohen Responds To Real Housewives Fans Who Want To Erika Jayne Fired appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Claims She’s Handed Over Every Paycheck She’s Ever Made To Tom Girardi During Their Marriage

As we head into another episode of the highly-anticipated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, we’re gearing up for Erika Jayne to really get into her pretty mess of a life.  Her shady divorce from Tom Girardi that came about when a mountain of embezzlement accusations dropped against his law firm doesn’t seem like a total coincidence. […] The post Erika Jayne Claims She’s Handed Over Every Paycheck She’s Ever Made To Tom Girardi During Their Marriage appeared first on Reality Tea.
