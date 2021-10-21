Erika Girardi Defends Herself During ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion: ‘I Was Not in Control of My Finances’

Reunion jitters. Erika Jayne is in the hot seat during the season 11 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and according to Kyle Richards, she was a little on edge. “It’s hard when you’re talking on camera and she’s probably nervous about what she’s saying. She’s talking about people who did not sign up for the show. You don’t know what’s going through her mind and the audience doesn’t always get that, but I could tell she was nervous,” Kyle, 52, explained on the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “And that’s why some of the stories were probably confusing for people, but a lot of those questions were answered at the reunion.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO