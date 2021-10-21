Sistas Renewed for Season 4 at BET

Why did Lauren Patten leave Blue Bloods, and her role of Officer Rachel Witten, after Friday night’s new episode? There are some thoughts that come to mind at the moment. Before we dive TOO deep into this subject at present, we should start by noting that technically, Patten was never a series regular on the CBS show in the first place. She always had the ability to come and go as she saw fit, and that is precisely what seems to be happening with her exit tonight. Witten quitting the force was set up in the premiere and it was paid off tonight, with Frank telling her to meet up with him in a year to indicate if she was still happy with her decision to walk away.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO