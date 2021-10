Ever since Upton was forced to kill Roy in Chicago P.D.‘s Season 8 finale, she hasn’t quite been herself. Although Voight urged the Intelligence cop to learn how to cope with the guilt, having to lie to everyone — including her fiancé — has been eating away at her, and Halstead has begun noticing. This week’s episode, titled “In the Dark,” finally brought that painful secret to light as the team took on a disturbing case that also pushed Upton to her emotional limits. THE CASE | It’s always refreshing to see Chicago P.D. switch up the pairings, and Wednesday’s episode...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO