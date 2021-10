Location: HAR North, Dog Adoption, Kennel 28 North Campus. Meet Sweet Caroline! She was part of a hoarding case, so she can be a bit shy with new people and situations. She has lived with other dogs and cats, so she may be open to a furry roommate in her new home. We always suggest bringing your pooch in to meet with any dog you are interested in adopting. She still needs to be spayed, but will be before going to her new home. Come meet Sweet Caroline today! Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO