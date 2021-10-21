Chicago Fire Star, EP Talk [Spoiler]'s Exit in 200th Episode ('It Was a Difficult Decision') — and a Possible Return

A onetime Gotham citizen is returning to Fox, by way of The Resident‘s fifth season: Actress Kaley Ronayne has been tapped for a recurring role on the medical drama, TVLine has exclusively learned.
Ronayne will appear as Cade, a badass emergency room doctor described as an “action heroine.” Strong and athletic, Cade takes no prisoners, but also has her own brand of no-nonsense empathy for her patients. She’s a rational problem-solver and, physically, a daredevil.
As Resident co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells TVLine, Cade will have a large presence in the second half of Season 5, where she’ll “help us do one of those thriller-y...
