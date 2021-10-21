CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Fire Star, EP Talk [Spoiler]'s Exit in 200th Episode ('It Was a Difficult Decision') — and a Possible Return

By Vlada Gelman
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk!. Chicago Fire officially has a vacancy...

www.imdb.com

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
FanSided

New Chicago Med photo confirms Sarah Rafferty is sticking around

Fans hoping to see more of Sarah Rafferty on Chicago Med are in luck as it seems the Suits alum will be sticking longer than some might have expected!. In the fifth episode of the season, Rafferty debuted as Dr. Pamela Blake, a transplant surgeon who ruffled feathers in the ED when she attempted to take over treatment of Crockett’s (Dominic Rains) patient… who just so happened to be her daughter.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Will YOU Season 4 Take Place in [Spoiler]? 'I Would Be Excited,' EP Says

Spoiler alert: We’re about to break down the Season 3 finale of Netflix’s YOU. Haven’t watched yet? You’ve been warned. The City of Lights just got a whole lot darker. YOU’s third season finale found Joe Goldberg saying adios to Madre Linda and bonjour to Paris, where he hopes to start yet another new life, this time with his librarian lover Marienne. “Every season of the show is new place, a new conversation about love with a lowercase L,” show runner Sera Gamble tells TVLine. “I would be excited to do a European season. I think that would be so fun. One...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

All American Reveals Coop and Layla's Fates in Emotional Season 4 Premiere

It’s been a torturous three months for All American fans, who were left to wonder all summer if Coop, Layla and/or Carrie would survive to see Season 4. Fortunately, during the CW drama’s return on Monday night, the show wasted no time in giving us answers: The headline here is that all three women survived their near-death experiences… but some serious psychological wounds have been created in the meantime. Read on for the details of “Survival of the Fittest,” which picks up a few days after the events of the Season 3 finale.
TV SERIES
Jesse Spencer
imdb.com

4400 Premiere Recap: Grade The CW's Timely Sci-Fi Reboot

The 4400 are back with The CW’s reboot of the USA Network sci-fi drama, which once again finds thousands of missing persons deposited in the future. Among the “overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized” abductees in Monday’s series premiere are: Shanice (Grand Army‘s Brittany Adebumola), a lawyer who leaves behind her husband and baby in 2005; Claudette (Chicago P.D. guest star Jaye Ladymore), a civil rights activist from Mississippi; WWI doctor Andre (Tl Thompson), fresh from the Harlem Renaissance; Reverend Isaiah (Call Your Mother guest star Derrick A. King), who comes from a televangelist family in 1990s Chicago.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Bmf's Steve Harris Unpacks First-Ever Scene Opposite Brother Wood Harris

Despite the dozens of character roles Steve Harris and his equally talented younger brother Wood Harris have brought to life, they had never shared the screen as enemies until Sunday’s installment of Starz’s Bmf. The Chicago natives even appeared on FX’s cult classic Justified during Season 5, both in recurring...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Inside Line: Get Scoop on Succession, SVU, La Brea, S.W.A.T., Stargirl, Curb, New Amsterdam, The Rookie and More!

Who’s new to the Succession “family”? Which La Brea episode is especially “crazy”? Which Rookie cop is getting some kin? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) What can you tell us about Succession Season 3 and any new characters? — Ana Season 3 will introduce us to plenty of new, non-Roy faces: We already met high-powered lawyer Lisa Arthur (played by Sanaa Lathan), and she’ll play a key role in Kendall’s legal battle against his father. This week’s Episode 2 ushers in Sandy Furness’ daughter Sandi (played by Hope Davis), who...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Happy Valley’ to End After Third and Final Season, AMC Joins for North America

Hit BBC drama “Happy Valley” will come to an end after its third season. Sally Wainwright’s BAFTA-winning series — an early British drama success story that sold to broadcasters around the world and landed on Netflix in the U.S. and other key markets — will shoot season 3 in and around West Yorkshire in 2022, the BBC confirmed on Tuesday. While a third, six-episode round of the policing series has always been on the cards, Wainwright’s busy writing schedule has left a considerable gap since season 2 last aired on the BBC in 2016, and the creator was keen to get a next.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
Variety

Issa Rae on the ‘Insecure’ Season 5 Premiere: Did Issa and Lawrence’s Relationship Survive That Baby Bombshell?

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Reunited Okay?!,” the fifth season premiere of “Insecure.” For the last few weeks, “Insecure” star and co-creator Issa Rae has been focused on toasting the end of the show, basking in the last few moments when the final season is known only to her and the cast and crew behind the show. “That’s why I’m so bent on celebrating. I’m like let’s celebrate when y’all like it right now. Let’s celebrate the nostalgia before all hell breaks loose,” Rae tells Variety with a laugh. “People are gonna have many opinions about the second...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Resident Adds Gotham Actress Kaley Ronayne as 'Badass' ER Doc

A onetime Gotham citizen is returning to Fox, by way of The Resident‘s fifth season: Actress Kaley Ronayne has been tapped for a recurring role on the medical drama, TVLine has exclusively learned. Ronayne will appear as Cade, a badass emergency room doctor described as an “action heroine.” Strong and athletic, Cade takes no prisoners, but also has her own brand of no-nonsense empathy for her patients. She’s a rational problem-solver and, physically, a daredevil. As Resident co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells TVLine, Cade will have a large presence in the second half of Season 5, where she’ll “help us do one of those thriller-y...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Conners Adds Righteous Gemstones' Tony Cavalero as Harris' [Spoiler]

The Conners‘ latest casting decision is a Righteous one. The ABC sitcom is adding Tony Cavalero in the recurring role of Aldo, Harris’ new boyfriend. Cavalero will appear opposite Righteous Gemstones costar John Goodman, who of course plays Conner family patriarch (and Harris’ grandfather) Dan. He’ll make his debut during the Wednesday, Oct. 13 episode, which is set to feature Dan and Louise’s wedding. Aldo is described as “laid back and affable.” He is a veteran tattoo artist at the shop where Harris has worked since Season 2. He is considerably older than Harris and a single father to two young...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Ratings: 4400 Gives CW a 10-Month Audience High, DWTS Eyes Low

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s All American opened Season 4 on Monday with 652,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, nearly on par with both its previous averages (710K/0.2) and July finale (720K/0.2). TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A-.” Leading out of that, 4400 (no The) debuted to 540K — the CW time slot’s largest audience since Dec. 28, 2020 — and a 0.1 demo rating. TVLine readers gave the reboot an average grade of “C+.” Elsewhere, with CBS in rerun mode…. NBC | The Voice (6.9 mil/0.9, read recap) ticked up week-to-week and...
TV SERIES

