Barry Season 3 Is Almost Finished Filming, Season 4 Has Been Written

Airing on the BET cable channel, the Twenties TV show stars Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown, and Jevon McFerrin with Alex Akpobome, Louie Anderson, Madeline Byrne, Rick Fox, Ashli Haynes, Kiki Haynes, Donell Rawlings, Nia Jervier, Bernard David Jones, Lea Robinson, Big Sean, Shylo Shaner, Iman Shumpert, Marsha Thomason, Kym E. Whitley, Vanessa L. Williams, and Parker Young in recurring roles. The story follows Hattie (Gibbs), a masculine-presenting queer Black woman in her twenties, and her two straight best friends, Marie (Elmore) and Nia (Graham), as they try to find their footing in life, love, and the professional world in Los Angeles. As season two begins, Hattie juggles working on her script, settling into a new place, and trying to make it work with Ida B. (Brown). Meanwhile, Nia starts her first day on Cocoa’s Butter, and Marie questions her relationship with Chuck (McFerrin).
