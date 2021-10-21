Barry Season 3 Is Almost Finished Filming, Season 4 Has Been Written

Airing on the USA Network and Syfy cable channels, the Chucky TV show is based on the Child’s Play film franchise. The show stars Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise McCarthy with Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, and Barbara Alyn Woods recurring. In the story, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and is purchased by teen Jake Wheeler (Arthur). It turns out to be none other than Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif), a doll that holds the soul of a deceased and vicious serial killer. Soon, everyone in the town must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

